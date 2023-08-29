This isn’t the first time West Virginia University President E. Gordon Gee has faced criticism over proposed changes he’s made as head of a major university. It also happened at Brown and Vanderbilt.
Some blame him for the current financial woes at WVU because he didn’t predict the future accurately and didn’t pressure the West Virginia Legislature to make up for the financial shortfall when it was obvious. Others blame the Legislature for consistently underfunding the school. Still others wonder what part the school’s Board of Governors played in this, as well as the various hospital purchases the university has made.
All the finger-pointing overlooks the salient point that students don’t support the language program. Here’s more.
The recommendation is to cut 9% of majors offered by the university, including the entire World Language program.
The $45 million budget shortfall is an annual deficit. That means, over 10 years, the loss will be $450 million if no changes are made. It could be more if, as expected, the current deficit balloons to $75 million by 2028.
At the time, WVU had 29,175 students in Morgantown and nearly 3,000 more at two sister campuses. Gee predicted system enrollment would reach 40,000 by 2020. According to The Washington Post, the university counted on drawing students from other states and overseas, so it expanded student housing and built and renovated other facilities. It incurred debt to do so.
As The Post reports, “But enrollment slid nearly every year for the past decade, with the pandemic exacerbating the problem. In fall 2022, the system head count was little more than 27,000.”
Oops.
Now, Gee is saying cuts at WVU are essential to free up resources for programs in higher demand, such as forensics, engineering and neuroscience.
Is Gee to blame? Economists can generally predict trends; however, one cannot predict the unpredictable. COVID is an example. Plus, the further out the prediction, the less reliable it is.
Is the Legislature to blame? Forbes magazine reported that, over the past decade, our Legislature has cut support of WVU by 36%, or nearly $100 million. According to one analysis, if the Legislature had kept WVU’s funding flat for the past decade, the school’s deficit would be far smaller, just $7.6 million, rather than $45 million.
Yet, our population has dropped 3.3% during this period. In March 2014, West Virginia’s population was estimated at 1,854,304, verses 1,793,716 today. While we can disagree over what should be cut, the fact that we should cut is obvious.
And yes, Gee is paid $800,000 a year base salary and over $1 million, if you count additional income. However, that’s less than he made at Ohio State University, where he earned a base of $1.9 million, plus benefits.
The effects of modifying administrative salaries are an unknown.
Yet, something that is known is student support for existing classes.
A WVU review found that, in the World Language program in 2022, five students were majoring in Chinese, three in French, one in German Studies, two in Russian Studies and nine in Spanish. An additional 16 graduate students major in Linguistics, and 25 were in the Teaching of English for Speakers of Other Languages program. It is estimated that about 2,500 students total (about 10%) take language classes, including those fulfilling undergraduate requirements, although there is a proposal to drop that requirement.
On the cost side, the program has 16 tenured or tenure-track faculty members, with a full-time equivalent faculty of 32.
An implied threat is that, without language courses, the university will lose its R-1 research status (highest under the Carnegie Classification of Institutions of Higher Education). Yet, I haven’t seen anything indicating that the benchmarks to retain the rating require offering foreign languages.
So, the administration needs to change the curriculum. Let’s let them do it.
