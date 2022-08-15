Donald Trump is apparently under investigation for violations of the Espionage Act which, according to The Hill and the boys at the barbershop, sidelined every other piece of political news this week.
While we wait for facts, let’s consider anti-epistemology or the general process of covering and obscuring knowledge as in classifying documents. And once classified, what does it take to declassify them? Here goes.
The U.S. government produces more classified information than unclassified according to Peter Galison, science historian at Harvard. In 2004, he uncovered estimates that a trillion pages were classified, roughly equivalent to 200 Libraries of Congress although no is sure.
The genesis of our modern classification system was World War II and the nuclear age. Scientists self-censored on the nucleus (nuclear weapons). Along with this arose National Security classification.
Today, our president can classify, or more reasonably have agency heads classify sensitive information. They, in turn, delegate that power to about 4,132 “original classifiers.” Of these, only around 1,000 are authorized to add a document to the “top secret” category.
Then, for every document created that refers to a classified document, this derivative is classified at the highest classification of the original document. That proliferates classifications. In 2001, 260,678 documents were originally classified, yet 32,760,209 were secondarily classified.
In addition, any document related to nuclear weapons is “born classified” under the Atomic Energy Acts of 1946 and 1954, even if it was created by someone with no nuclear clearance. A president cannot declassify these documents.
In 1995, it was estimated by the National Research Council, that nuclear classified documents numbered some 280 million pages, which would take its then-current team of reviewers some 9,000 years to review if nothing were added.
The “Handbook for Writing Security Classification Guidance” is the original classifier’s bible. Once a classification candidate is identified, several questions must be answered in the affirmative. “Is the information owned by, produced by or for, or under the control of the United States government?” If so, does the information fall in one of the regulated domains (such as cryptology). If yes, then, “Can unauthorized disclosure reasonably be expected to cause damage to the national security?"
If yes, then the acid test is, “What damage would unauthorized disclosure cause?" If the answer is “damage,” then it’s classified confidential. If the answer is “serious damage,” then it’s secret. And if the answer is “exceptionally grave damage,” the information is top secret.
A subset of the top secret category, known as SCI, or sensitive compartmented information, is reserved for information derived from intelligence sources and may only be viewed in a SCIF, or a sensitive compartmented information facility.
When does classification expire? Executive Order 13526 (2009) established a declassification default period of 10 years. After 25 years, declassification review is automatic with nine narrow exceptions. At 50 years, there are two exceptions, and classifications beyond 75 years require special permission. Agencies must also respond to Freedom of Information Act requests during the classified period.
Can the president unilaterally declassify a document? Bradley P. Moss, an attorney specializing in such matters, said that “... the president of the United States is the ultimate authority, without scrutiny or any oversight, of what is classified and what is declassified. He can share properly classified information with anyone he wants with impunity. No one can oversee it. That’s his constitutional authority under Article II. But if he moves to declassify something, there are procedures and security-classification rules as to how to do so. It can’t be as simple as looking at a box of documents and saying, ‘I declare them declassified.’”
He went on to say that every single document must follow a procedure, because every classified document is logged. “When you declassify something, you must address (conditions) for each document. You also must stamp it ‘Declassified’ and say who declassified it, under what authority, and when. Until you do that, no matter what verbal order may be given, the document is still to be treated as classified."
This will be interesting.