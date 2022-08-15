Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Donald Trump is apparently under investigation for violations of the Espionage Act which, according to The Hill and the boys at the barbershop, sidelined every other piece of political news this week. 

While we wait for facts, let’s consider anti-epistemology or the general process of covering and obscuring knowledge as in classifying documents. And once classified, what does it take to declassify them? Here goes.

Stories you might like

Tom Crouser is a business consultant living in Mink Shoals. Reach him at tom@crouser.com and follow @TomCrouser on Twitter. Also connect via Facebook and LinkedIn.

Tags

Recommended for you