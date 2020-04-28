Tom Crouser: Business after COVID-19 worrisome (Opinion)

How long will it take us economically to recover from Covid-19? No one knows, but here are some outlooks based on what we do know.
The Congressional Budget Office, a nonpartisan federal agency reporting to Congress, estimates business will be down 11.8% in this second quarter, April to June, “equivalent to a decline at an annual rate of 40% ... .”
From there, the CBO projects that Gross Domestic Product, or total sales of goods and services in the United States, for the third quarter will be up 5.4%, or equivalent to 93% of the first quarter, followed by the fourth being up by 2.5% to 96% of the first quarter — or 4% below the first quarter.
Similarly, companies may expect sales to dip in 2020 with a hope of being back to first-quarter levels by the fourth quarter.
Of course, this is based on what we know now. Changes in the pandemic, however, could overturn this projection.
Unemployment is also projected by the CBO. During the first quarter, we were at 3.8% unemployment — near full employment. Then, the pandemic triggered massive unemployment and saw about 26.5 million people losing jobs and the real unemployment rate, including the underemployed and discouraged, soaring past 20%.
The CBO projects that unemployment as a percent of the civilian labor force during this second quarter will be 14%. They project it increasing in the third quarter to 16%, before falling in the fourth quarter to 11.7%.
Of course, going back to work is the issue.
Some want everyone to go back to work so it will be like it was. One problem with that is that everything will not be like it was, because many do not yet feel safe.
COVID-19 isn’t just the flu. More than 54,000 people have died in the United States in three months, as of last Sunday. In West Virginia, we had 33 deaths out of 1,025 cases in that same period.
How soon will consumers return? I suggest the rate will be like the rate of adopting new technology.
If we opened today, 2.5% of consumers will be out the first day, if they’re not out already. By the end of May, probably 36.5% will have returned, with 50% of consumers back in the market by end of July.
Assuming nothing bad happens, you’ll see a full 82% back by December, and the final 18% venturing out only after they receive their vaccine sometime before the end of summer 2021.
Of course, the rate of consumer returns also depends on how the pandemic behaves.
Another question is: How soon will workers return? Just because jobs are available, doesn’t mean they’ll come back to work — especially as most states have removed the “available for work” clause for the short-term. That’s where the worker must return to work, if asked, or otherwise lose unemployment benefits.
Congress added a $600 weekly additional unemployment benefit through July. If a person was earning $15 an hour and receives 60% of that (or $9 an hour equivalent from unemployment), and then the $600 adds the equivalent of $15 an hour, then they’re receiving the equivalent of $24 an hour.
I can report that many are returning to work as they see the benefit of full-time employment over a short-term benefit, but not all. So, there will be some disruption and added costs as businesses train newer employees to replace older ones.
As an alternative, some companies might offer hazard pay for a short period, which can be part of the Paycheck Protection Program’s loan forgiveness. However, such an increase will probably reduce the amount owners may apply to other forgivable expenses, such as rent or mortgage interest and utilities.
So, reopening will happen over the next year to 18 months but will be worrisome all the way to everyone — companies, consumers and employees.