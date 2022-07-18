This is an interactive column, so get your pencil and paper handy. Inflation, according to the Consumer Price Index, is up 9.1% compared to last year, the largest jump since November 1981. But that’s an average and we’re not average, are we? Here is an approach to estimating your own personal inflation rate to see where you stand. Not easy, but easier than many methods.
Here goes:
There are two problems in cyphering your personal inflation rate.
It starts with your basket of goods and services. Not everyone buys the same stuff. Some buy Grey Poupon while others use French’s classic yellow mustard. Some buy a Rolls Royce while others buy a Chevrolet Silverado. Point is, the first problem comparing inflation is that inflation is calculated not by product, but by classes of products, such as mustard and vehicles, so we begin with an average of averages.
The second and biggest problem is that not everyone spends the same. Someone with very low earnings could spend 80% of their income on food and nothing on entertainment, while someone with high earnings might spend only 10% on food, yet 35% on entertainment. That means food inflation doesn’t affect everyone the same.
This is where relative importance comes into play. Relative importance estimates how we distribute spending among categories. Food at a relative importance ratio of 13.423, for instance, indicates that we spend $13.42 of every $100 on food.
Therefore, let’s take a two-step approach to customizing our personal inflation rate. And to keep this more easily understandable, we’ll take the simple route, rather than the complex.
The first step is to classify what is spent into categories. For instance, let’s use broad categories of food (up 10.4%), energy (up 41.6%), clothing (apparel, up 5.2%), housing (shelter, up 5.6%) and recreation (up 4.7%).
For those desiring precision, you may use the classifications employed by the Bureau of Labor Statistics in calculating the Consumer Price Index, found at www.bls.gov/news.release/cpi.t02.htm. There, you will find both broad categories, i.e. food at home (up 12.2%) or specific subsets, such as cereals and cereal products (up 15.1%).
Or you may break it down into broad subsets, such as food at home (up 12.2%) versus food away from home (up 7.7%). Or maybe go the other way and use specific categories, such as baby food (up 14%), chicken (up 18.6%), etc., assuming you can estimate your expenditures that closely. I can’t.
However, using either broad, specific or a mix of categories, estimate the amount you spend in each category. Your checkbook, credit card and/or bank statements should help here.
Now, get busy and classify last years’ purchases. I’ll wait.
Once you have classified purchases, add up your purchases in dollars of each class. Now add all classes together to get a grand total of expenditures in dollars.
Now divide each category’s total by the grand total of expenditures to get a percentage spent by category.
What you have is the relative importance each category is to you. For instance, for each $100 of total expenditures, 13.4% or $13.40 is spent on food.
Now, step two.
Refer to the chart at https://www.bls.gov/news.release/cpi.t02.htm and assign each category its corresponding unadjusted percent change (inflation rate) from June 2021 to June 2022.
For instance, inflation for the broad category of food was up 10.4%, so multiply 10.4% by the percent of your total expenditures you spent on food.
If you spend 60% on food, then 10.4% times 60% (0.104 x 0.60 = 0.0624) is 6.24% of your weighted average of inflation for that category.
Add up the weighted averages of each category and you have your personal inflation rate. Compare that with the 9.1% Consumer Price Index value and you can see if inflation affects you more or less than the average.
Or maybe you would rather skip the exercise and rely exclusively on the Consumer Price Index. The point is, just because the Consumer Price Index is up 9.1%, doesn’t mean it’s up 9.1% for you. Maybe it’s better or worse.