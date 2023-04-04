Donald Trump has been indicted. Now for the trial.
But, in today’s highly partisan divide, how can there be a fair trial? After all, it takes only one holdout, either for or against, to end up with a hung jury. And who has not formed an opinion on Donald Trump? This is where the concept of “voir dire” is important, a legal charge meaning “to speak the truth.” While I know nothing about the evidence or even the charges that will be levied, here’s how we attempt to infuse the process with fairness.
According to the Pew Research Center, no president has had a larger partisan gap (dating back to the 1950s) in their job approval ratings than Donald Trump. But a partisan gap was evident even before Trump took office.
In the 1990s, Republicans and Democrats disagreed over many things but, on average, opinion differences were no larger than opinion differences between men and women, Blacks and whites, or those of other groups. Today, the partisan gap dwarfs any of these other measures and has doubled since 1994.
As of last Friday, March 31, a polling average compiled by FiveThirtyEight showed Trump’s unfavorable rate standing at 54.2%, while his favorable rating was 40.6%.
If that’s true and jurors follow the same demographic, then at least four jurors out of the 12 would have a favorable view of Trump and could be anticipated to defend him while, conversely, at least six jurors would have an unfavorable view and would be predisposed to indict.
Enter “voir dire,” or “to speak the truth” in old French. It’s a legal phrase describing the preliminary examination of prospective jurors to determine their qualifications and suitability to serve on a jury, to ensure the selection of a fair and impartial jury.
Each state has its own system although all must be consistent with the U.S. Constitution. A typical selection process starts with the county creating a list of potential jurors from things like state tax filings, motor vehicle registration, voter lists or others. The county selects potential jurors at random from this list, which forms the jury pool. A selection is made from this pool from which a jury panel is selected and assigned to each court. From each panel, jurors are then selected at random and placed on a specific jury.
During voir dire, the judge and attorneys may ask jurors questions to look for potential bias or prejudices. For instance, their news media choices could be telling. If a bias is found, a juror may be stricken from the jury for cause and replaced by a new member from the panel. If necessary, additional panelists may be recruited from the juror pool.
In New York, each side is allowed 20 peremptory (no reason required) challenges if the case is a Class A felony. Fewer challenges are allowed in lesser felonies.
When a complete jury is formed, the remaining panelists are dismissed, and the trial begins.
In addition, in New York, jurors are questioned during “voir dire” to determine if they can be fair. According to the “New York State Voir Dire Instructions” that’s defined as a person who will accept and apply the law of New York with no bias or prejudice in favor of or against a party or any witness.
Further, they pledge that their decision will be based solely on the testimony and evidence presented at trial, and they will not make a final decision on the verdict until the end of the case, after the juror has heard all the testimony and other evidence; has heard the lawyers’ summations; has heard the court’s final instructions on the law and had an opportunity to discuss the evidence with the other jurors and consider their views.
While maybe not perfect, it means that the jury will have gone through a rigorous process to arrive at its verdict, and we should not easily dismiss it, whatever it is.
