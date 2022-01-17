Many rage at Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., and Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., for their position on filibuster reform in Congress. Advocates want these senators to change the rules for a greater good.
Well, I asked for a carve-out of Virginia speeding laws, since I was scurrying home to get this composition finished, but I didn’t receive any special dispensation. They said my breaking the rules portended a greater harm. I say the same goes for the Senate.
Here’s my take:
To filibuster is to talk something to death by delaying a vote, potentially permanently.
Cato the Younger first employed this tactic in the Roman Senate circa 59 BC. Our senators, as well as members of the House of Representatives, had this right until 1842, when the House, growing as our population grew, restricted talking time. Our smaller Senate remained as an “open mic” chamber.
The French faced a similar dilemma, so they adopted cloture, aka closure or guillotine, or a vote to end debate and get on with voting for cripe’s sake. The United Kingdom’s Parliament made permanent a similar rule in 1887.
The U.S. Senate adopted cloture in 1917, after President Woodrow Wilson’s proposal to arm merchant ships was filibustered for 23 days, not only hampering our war effort but blocking all other Senate business, as well.
However, because cloture is the taking away of rights for senators to speak, it was agreed that it had to be invoked by two-thirds of members, which, in 1917, was 65 of 96 members.
In 1972, the requirement for senators to stand on the floor and speak to extend debate was replaced by allowing a senator to merely signal their intent to filibuster. The purpose of this “two track” change was to allow other legislation to be acted upon by the Senate while the filibustered bill remained stuck, thus making the Senate more efficient.
Then, in 1975, a Senate rule change lowered the cloture vote rule to three-fifths of members (60 of the 100 members), instead of two-thirds (67 votes). That was done to make the Senate more efficient.
In 2012, Democrats carved out an exception to the cloture rule to allow a simple majority present and voting to confirm a judicial nominee to make the Senate more efficient. In 2017, Republicans reciprocated by reducing to a simple majority the vote to confirm Supreme Court nominees to make the Senate more efficient.
If the cloture requirement is eliminated in favor of a simple majority, whichever party is in power will be able to govern without regard to the minority, setting a dangerous precedent. In short, the Senate will be more efficient, but less effective.
Frankly, it is the high expectations of progressive Democrats that has created this kerfuffle, as they didn’t win a mandate in the 2020 election, rather Donald Trump lost his.
Joe Biden received 306 electoral votes to Donald Trump’s 232. The Biden team also received over 81 million popular votes, versus the Trump ticket’s 74 million.
Yet, during the same election, Democrats lost 13 seats in the House of Representatives, resulting in a 222-213 majority, the narrowest in nearly 20 years.
In the Senate, Democrats gained three seats but failed to achieve a majority, resulting in a 50-50-member standoff. Democrats earned a majority only because the Democrat vice president is eligible to break tie votes.
That’s not a mandate for progressives. It’s a quagmire for progressive overreach. Carve out an exception for voting rights, and you will soon be defending against carve outs on gun control, abortion, even federal masking legislation.
Return to requiring senators to stand on the floor and speak to extend debate, if you wish. But don’t change the rules to achieve a greater short-term good when it portends a greater long-term harm.
That’s why I believe Manchin and Sinema oppose the carve-out of a voting rights exemption, even though they support voting rights legislation.
Win the old-fashioned way. Win elections, don’t just change the rules.