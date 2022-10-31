You know that Paul Pelosi, husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., was severely beaten with a hammer inside their home Friday. Law enforcement told CBS News that this was “not a random act” and that the suspect’s social media posts showed that he spread conspiracy theories about Holocaust denial, pedophiles in government and claims that Democratic officials run child sex rings.
Also Friday, the Department of Homeland Security warned of a “heightened threat” toward “candidates, elected officials” and “election workers.” What’s next? Civil War? Could be closer than we think. Here’s more.
The Political Instability Task Force, a U.S. government-sponsored research project, identifies factors that increase a state’s short-term vulnerability to political instability.
Barbara F. Walter was a 30-year member of the group who this year wrote the book, “How Civil Wars Start: And How to Stop Them.” She identified three factors that predict countries likely to descend into civil conflict. The first is whether a country is in transition toward or away from democracy.
Second is “factionalism,” which is when a political party is based on ethnicity, religion or race, instead of ideology. Walter writes that it is in this zone that “politics goes from being a system in which citizens care about the good of the country ... to one in which they care only about members of their group.”
And a third, is a dominant group’s loss of status, or “downgrading.” This predicts that groups most likely to start conflicts are not just those experiencing political defeat, but “status reversal.”
Is America transitioning away from democracy? Freedom House, a Washington-based think tank formed in 1941 as a bipartisan project to study such things (Eleanor Roosevelt and Wendell Willkie were first honorary chairs) ranked America as 83 on a scale of 100 in their 2022 study, a decrease of 11 points between 2010-20.
That was attributed to “pressure on electoral integrity, judicial independence, and safeguards against corruption,” as well as “fierce rhetorical attacks on the press, the rule of law, and other pillars of democracy coming from American leaders, including the president himself.”
Is factionalism growing? Obviously, but “the violence, vandalism, brazen white nationalism, and loss of lives in the January 6 Capitol riot symbolized one of the biggest backslides in American democracy” according to the Observer Research Foundation, an Indian research foundation established in 1990.
Finally, is our dominant group “downgrading?” The white Anglo Saxon Protestant group certainly is. The 2020 Census reported that people of color now comprise over half of the nation’s youth. Further, because immigrants and their U.S.-born children are younger than the rest of the population, eventually we will become a majority-minority nation meaning white Anglo Saxon Protestants will be “downgraded.”
So, conditions are becoming more conducive for another Civil War. Will we have one? Not necessarily.
Walter does not expect a conflict in the United States like the American Civil War in terms of scale. However, being aware of the possibility will make us less complacent. Second, she says we should regulate social media. Not in the sense of controlling information, but rather by regulating recommendation engines and algorithms so as not to disseminate the most incendiary, hate-filled and fear-mongering information widely.
I have a simpler suggestion. Congress should revise the immunity provided social media under Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act. Under common-law principles, a person who publishes a defamatory statement by another bears the same liability as if he or she had created it. Thus, a book publisher or a newspaper publisher may be found guilty of libel.
Distributors, however, such as newsstands, bookstores and libraries, as well as social media, are generally not liable for the content of the material they distribute.
A separate and distinct category should be created for social media. If they could be sued for false information, then there would be far less of it and it would lessen domestic unrest.