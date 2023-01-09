U.S. House Republicans weren’t exactly efficient in selecting a speaker last week; however, they can improve their effectiveness in the appropriations process by reverting to regular order. Not by micromanaging with the Holman rule, mind you, but by appropriating the way it was intended. Here’s more on this boring subject.
Congress appropriates (allocates or gives) money to departments, agencies and programs through appropriations bills passed every year covering the next fiscal year (Oct. 1 to Sept. 30). Both the House of Representatives and Senate have appropriations committees. Each has 12 matching subcommittees focused on a segment of government. They then produce 12 separate appropriations bills each year.
These subcommittees are: agriculture, including the FDA; commerce plus justice and science; defense; energy, including water development; financial services and general government; Homeland Security; interior and environment; labor, including health, human services and education; legislative; military construction and Veterans’ Affairs; state and foreign operations; and transportation, with HUD and related entities.
The president proposes the budget, which goes to the House. The House passes big-picture spending bills (budget resolutions), often modifying the president’s proposal. They then allocate broad spending caps to each of the 12 House subcommittees of the Appropriations Committee who hammer out details and turn out 12 different appropriations bills, which are then accepted or modified by the whole House.
The bills then go to the Senate for similar treatment through the Senate Appropriations Committee and its 12 matching subcommittees. Once through the congressional meat grinder and with everyone agreeing, the bills go to the president for approval.
The president then signs or vetoes the bills, but cannot change them.
Should Congress run short of time, it can pass a continuing resolution, extending spending at the current rate for a period. Otherwise, the government shuts down.
Here’s where the fun begins. Often, because of time constraints or convenience, two or more of the 12 appropriations bills are combined in an omnibus spending bill.
A major argument for the omnibus approach is that it can pass with only one recorded vote required for expediency, which is the issue that rubs some of the members raw.
Frequently, these omnibus bills are put together at the last minute, contain thousands of pages and leave members little time for deliberation, let alone reading them.
Like what? Leaders can easily bury controversial provisions in a large bill, thus avoiding an up-or-down vote. It’s also a technique to minimize a presidential veto by including what a president doesn’t want with a bunch of stuff they do want.
So, critics say these omnibus bills grant huge powers to party and committee leaders, as well as top executive officials.
Nevertheless, such bills have become commonplace.
The 2005 Consolidated Appropriations Act was 3,016 pages, spent $388 billion, was drafted in less than 24 hours and contained nine bills, only two of which had been debated in the Senate. The bill also contained 32 unrelated provisions agreed to by a House-Senate conference committee that the Senate never considered.
The 2009 Omnibus Appropriations Act, contained $8 billion in earmarks (local funds added to a bill to curry favor for votes).
Now, less than two weeks ago, the 2023 Consolidated Appropriations Act allocated about $1.7 trillion, including aid for Ukraine, defense spending, natural disasters, electoral count reform and the Presidential Transition Act, as well as provisions related to health care and restrictions on the use of the social media app TikTok.
Maybe worth it individually, but too much for one bill.
On the flip side, some House rebels want to reinstate the “Holman rule,” a provision that lets lawmakers micromanage personnel, like reducing individual salaries or firing someone. That’s too much micromanaging. Besides, that’s what agency heads are hired to do.
So, Congress should return to regular order and vote on 12 appropriations bills, not an omnibus one. But Congress shouldn’t get into the nitty gritty, either. It needs to be like porridge -- just right.
Tom Crouser is a business consultant living in Mink Shoals. Reach him at tom@crouser.com and follow @TomCrouser on Twitter. Also connect via Facebook and LinkedIn.