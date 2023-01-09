Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

U.S. House Republicans weren’t exactly efficient in selecting a speaker last week; however, they can improve their effectiveness in the appropriations process by reverting to regular order. Not by micromanaging with the Holman rule, mind you, but by appropriating the way it was intended. Here’s more on this boring subject.

Congress appropriates (allocates or gives) money to departments, agencies and programs through appropriations bills passed every year covering the next fiscal year (Oct. 1 to Sept. 30). Both the House of Representatives and Senate have appropriations committees. Each has 12 matching subcommittees focused on a segment of government. They then produce 12 separate appropriations bills each year.

Tom Crouser is a business consultant living in Mink Shoals. Reach him at tom@crouser.com and follow @TomCrouser on Twitter. Also connect via Facebook and LinkedIn.

