Last week’s ouster of Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., from the House’s Foreign Affairs Committee was more than just inside congressional baseball. It marks the end of the first round of a perpetual tit-for-tat serving only congressional partisans, not we the constituents. Here’s more.
In the beginning, House members occasionally met as committees when needed to handle complex issues. Committees typically crafted legislation after receiving testimony from experts or investigating allegations of wrongdoing. Their work was then reported back to the whole House for action. These committees were disbanded once their work was done.
As issues became more complex, permanent, or standing, committees were formed for specialized subjects. They were granted oversight of specific agencies, programs and activities within their jurisdictions and, in some cases, across jurisdictions. Because of their permanent nature, these standing committees exist beyond the length of each two-year term of Congress.
Membership of each committee is established at the beginning of each Congress. Originally, the assignments were made by the speaker. However, today, the steering committee for each party makes committee assignments, which must be voted on by the Democratic Caucus or Republican Conference.
That was until 2021, when then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., refused Republican appointments of Reps. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, and Jim Banks, R-Ind., from serving on the Jan. 6 Select Committee, prompting a Republican boycott of the panel.
The House also voted to strip Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., of her committee assignments. Greene embraces several conspiracy theories, including questioning whether deadly school shootings had been staged and whether a plane really hit the Pentagon on 9/11. All Democrats and 11 Republicans voted for her removal, despite Republican leader Kevin McCarthy's opposition.
Also in 2021, Rep. Paul Gosar, R-Ariz., was stripped of his committee assignments after tweeting a video depicting himself as an animated character assassinating Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., and attacking President Joe Biden. The vote was 223-207 with all House Democrats and two Republicans voting for it.
Numerous Republicans condemned Greene's comments but also warned Democrats against setting a precedent in which the majority party dictated the minority party's committee assignments.
After the 2022 election, the new Republican majority gave Greene and Gosar committee assignments. They both received spots on the Oversight and Accountability Committee, which plans to launch numerous investigations into Biden and his administration. Greene also received a seat on the Homeland Security Committee, while Gosar secured his former position on the Natural Resources Committee.
Then, last week, Omar was removed from the House Foreign Affairs Committee. Originally from Somalia, Omar arrived here when she was 13 and is a naturalized citizen. Although she prefers to maintain her traditional dress, she graduated from Thomas Edison High School in Minneapolis and received a bachelor’s degree from North Dakota State University.
The vote to remove Omar broke along party lines, with 218 Republicans voting to strip her of the assignment and 211 Democrats opposed. One Republican, David Joyce of Ohio, voted present.
Republicans cited six statements Omar made while in office that “under the totality of the circumstances, disqualify her from serving on the Committee of Foreign Affairs,” said Rep. Michael Guest, R-Miss. Omar has apologized for the comments on numerous occasions.
Reps. Adam Schiff and Eric Swalwell, both D-Calif., also were not reappointed to their positions on the House Intelligence Committee.
Rep. Alex Mooney, R-W.Va., tweeted last Thursday, “House Democrats set the standard of kicking Members off committees for making offensive comments. I voted to remove Rep. Ilhan Omar from the Foreign Affairs Committee.”
So, it appears committee assignments are no longer the purview of their parties, but rather are subject to the veto of the majority. This political tit-for-tat won’t serve constituents well, as it will just embolden partisanship and waste time. It's too bad Mooney is a vocal supporter of it.
