Tom Crouser: Coronavirus should inspire prep, not panic (Opinion)

Weather people have been accused of hyping incoming hurricanes to increase ratings for years. The same is now being said of the media regarding COVID-19 — coronavirus. On the flipside, ignoring facts and not preparing doesn’t bode well should a hurricane walk up our driveway. So, here is what I know.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports there were 15 original confirmed cases of coronavirus in the U.S., not including people who returned stateside via a State Department-chartered flight.
There were 47 patients who were on those flights, three from Wuhan, China, and 44 from the Diamond Princess Cruise Ship.
Then over last weekend, the number of confirmed cases grew from “community spread” — meaning of unknown origin — while one death was reported in Washington state. There could be more by the time you read this.
At this writing, there are no known cases of coronavirus in West Virginia nor any states surrounding us.
Dr. Anthony Fauci, the Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said the administration is taking the outbreak very seriously, however.
He said in an interview with C-SPAN that, based on current information, COVID-19 has a calculated mortality of 2% and is 10 times more deadly than influenza, which has a 0.19% mortality rate. He also reported 80% of the cases are mild, with the other 20% serious enough to require hospitalization.
However, he further explained that the current calculated rate of COVID-19 is based only on those cases that have come to the attention of health care providers, and that there are presumably many more unreported cases. “Which means, if it continues to evolve into a pandemic, it will be like a really, really bad flu season or moderately bad pandemic season,” he said.
For context, the CDC has reported 19 million cases of influenza this season, with 180,000 hospitalized and 10,000 deaths. That’s a hospitalization rate of less than 1% and a mortality rate of 0.05%, or less than five one-hundredths of a percent.
Coronavirus isn’t the flu, but it is similarly contagious. The flu penetrates 5% to 20% of our population each year. At the 5% penetration rate, our state of 1.8 million could see 90,000 cases of coronavirus with 80% being mild, based on current statistics. That leaves 20%, or about 18,000 cases, possibly requiring hospitalization. That could be a problem for a state with only 5,712 staffed hospital beds.
Remember, though, the rate of hospitalization is probably inaccurate because it is impossible to determine how many cases of coronavirus there have been. It’s one thing to hospitalize 2,000 out of 10,000 reported cases (20%), and another if the real number was 2,000 out of 100,000 (2%).
As an aside, the CDC believes at this time that the symptoms of cough, fever and shortness of breath appear between two and 14 days after exposure, based on the incubation period of MERS-CoV viruses. In the C-SPAN interview, Fauci indicated most cases appear to be symptomatic around five days.
So, is the media overplaying coronavirus? After the fact, we’ll probably feel just like most of us who survived Florida’s Hurricane Floyd in 1999. Even though we had to evacuate for a few days, the storm completely missed the county that was expected to take a direct hit. Therefore, the consensus was that the weather guys were over-hyping.
Of course, the folks in North Carolina where it did hit — killing 51 and causing billions of dollars of damage — probably had a different opinion of the coverage.
Our fear is the fear of the unknown. We fear coronavirus because we don’t know how bad it can be, even though influenza will likely kill more people this year.
Since predicting the future is problematic, we should hope for the best but prepare for the worst, while remaining calm.
Likely this storm, too, will pass.