COVID-19 has killed 648,935 in the United States, led to mental health declines, increased work demands and heightened feelings of loneliness.
But that’s not all. The pandemic also has shaved another year from when Social Security must slash benefits (2034 vs. 2035), while Medicare’s Part A Hospital Insurance stands only five years out from insolvency. Five years! Maybe you’re not of the age to care much, but you should.
Here’s some background.
We’ll start with Medicare. It became effective in 1968, with two parts. Part A covered hospital insurance, while part B covered medical insurance. In the beginning, and for some years thereafter, income exceeded expenses, allowing the program to build a reserve.
But then, megatrends turned, and we didn’t adjust. The workforce aged, more received benefits and the cost of medical care skyrocketed. In 2020, Medicare income was $899.9 billion, and expenditures were $925.8 billion. Oops.
That’s why this year’s Medicare Trustee’s Report said Part A would be insolvent in 2026. The shortfall is projected at 0.77% to 1.61% percent of payroll.
This is the closest the fund has been to insolvency since 1997. The projection is that part A expenses for hospital insurance will exceed revenue by $578 billion over the next decade. Over 75 years, they project a shortfall of 0.77% of payroll or 0.3% of gross domestic product.
All this means that it will take about a 27% (0.77 percentage point) increase in the payroll tax rate or a 16% spending cut to ensure solvency.
The trustees also project that gross spending on Medicare Parts A (hospitalization), B (medical insurance) and D (prescriptions) will grow from 4.1% of GDP in 2021 to above 6% by 2040, and stay at roughly 6.5% each year from 2070 onward.
The only good news in this is that’s what was projected last year, so it wasn’t worse, despite the COVID-19 pandemic.
Same can’t be said for Social Security.
The 2021 Old-Age, Survivors, and Disability Insurance Trustees Report, issued last Tuesday, moved the date for reduction of Social Security benefits to 2034, a year sooner than last year’s projection.
Don’t get me wrong. This won’t kill Social Security. That’s because 79% of Social Security funding comes from yearly taxes. So, that will still be available for distribution. What won’t be available is the 21% provided by the “trust funds.”
What trust funds? Although Social Security was enacted in 1935, the first taxes weren’t collected until January 1937, the same month they gave a special one-time, lump-sum payment to each eligible beneficiary. However, regular ongoing monthly payments didn’t start until January 1940.
These three years of taxes built up the “trust funds,” although they weren’t trust funds, as such. They were more like the balance remaining in your checking account after you’ve paid your bills for the month.
From 1937 through 2009, more than $13.8 trillion was paid in and more than $11.3 trillion was paid out. Then the difference kept narrowing until 2020, when the amount paid out exceeded the amount paid in. And so, this balance will last until 2034, when payments must be cut, unless something is done.
Now, it is true that the Treasury also borrows the Social Security funds for our deficit, in addition to borrowing from the commercial market. Although, if we didn’t borrow from Social Security, Treasury would have to borrow that much more from the commercial market while allowing Social Security cash to collect only nominal interest. And that would cost us more.
So, overall, it costs us less to borrow available Social Security cash than to borrow the same amount on the commercial market, even though the government pays itself interest. By using cash on hand first, we save some money.
Now our choice is: Raise payroll taxes and Medicare fees, reduce benefits, elongate eligibility or do nothing. With Medicare Part A within five years of insolvency, it’s time for tough decisions, fast.