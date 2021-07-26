One thing Republicans did right since gaining control of the West Virginia Legislature in 2014 was to adopt a plan for single-delegate districts for all House members (the bill passed House and Senate in 2018 and was signed by Gov. Jim Justice).
Another thing they are doing right, unlike the House Democrats a decade ago, is holding public hearings throughout the state to get input on where to draw district lines. In fact, there’s a hearing from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the Putnam County Judicial Building, in Winfield.
Here are some things you need to know if you go. Delegates represent people, not counties. In the beginning, they represented counties, but it hasn’t been that way since Reynolds v. Sims was decided by the U.S. Supreme Court in 1964. That’s commonly known as the “one person, one vote” decision requiring houses of state legislatures to draw districts with roughly equal populations. Chief Justice Earl Warren said at the time that “legislators represent people, not trees or acres.” So there went using county lines as legislative boundaries.
However, note that the decision did not extend between states, so a Raleigh County district has roughly the same population as a Kanawha County one (about 18,530) but not the same as one in Ohio (about 106,000) or Virginia (about 88,000). That’s a function of state population divided by the number of lower house members. Congressional districts, however, are roughly uniform across the country, with about 711,000 residents each (not voters, nor citizens).
Since counties within West Virginia weren’t created with the same population or multiplies of that population, there is no way to keep delegate districts within county boundaries while maintaining the same number of people in each district.
So, understand that a delegate district represents about 18,000 of your closest friends and neighbors, whether they live in the Putnam County portion of Nitro or the Kanawha County portion. The question is where to draw the district line to logically keep communities together and how to best represent people.
Some will argue for multiple delegates in districts so their county may have more delegates to represent them. Duh. The same number of delegates represent the same population, whether they are in a multiple-delegate district or a single-delegate district. And there’s no reason why four delegates representing different parts of the same county can’t still band together for action when warranted.
So, where to draw the lines is the issue now. That’s something the Legislature will decide (although a commission approach would be better) and that’s the purpose of their public hearing Tuesday night — to hear what you think.
Remember how you get better responsiveness from a single delegate per district. With a single delegate, I am one of about 18,500 residents. If I’m in a four-member district, I’m one of some 74,000, so it’s less easy for a single-district member to disregard me.
Additionally, more normal folks may run as candidates because it costs less to wage a campaign. One candidate from a four-member district in Kanawha County spent $115,504.33 to capture a 2018 win, while, in a single-member Kanawha County district, the winner spent only $9,890 in 2020.
Single-delegate districts also discourage the gerrymandering practice of packing.
If three single-delegate “green” party districts are combined with one single-delegate “yellow” party district, and candidates are elected at large, the distinct advantage goes to “green” party candidates, since they can draw “green” votes from all four counties and swamp the “yellow” majority of the one district.
Only 10 of 50 states use multi-member districts. Overall, of 7,383 seats in the 50 state legislatures, only 1,082, or 14.7%, are elected from multi-member districts (including all 34 West Virginia state senators, two of whom are elected per senatorial district).
Kudos to Delegate Gary Howell, House speaker pro tempore and chairman of the Joint Committee on Redistricting, for holding the multiple public hearings throughout the state. So far, it’s been a much better job than was done in 2011.