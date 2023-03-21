The friendship signals that former president Donald Trump and his Republican rival, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, are sending Russia about Ukraine not only are splitting apart the Republican Party, but they are wrong. Here’s more.
Trump said in a video posted to his Truth Social platform Thursday that the biggest threat to the United States “isn’t Russia but rather Americans who hate their own country.”
Meanwhile, DeSantis wrote last week in response to a questionnaire from Fox News host Tucker Carlson that, “While the U.S. has many vital national interests — securing our borders, addressing the crisis of readiness with our military, achieving energy security and independence, and checking the economic, cultural and military power of the Chinese Communist Party — becoming further entangled in a territorial dispute between Ukraine and Russia is not one of them.”
Wrong.
The Ukraine war being a “territorial dispute” is a Russian propaganda talking point.
But even as these two oppose involvement in the Ukraine war, it’s important to understand that not every Republican agrees.
New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu, wrote in Sunday’s Washington Post that, “’America First’ does not mean ‘America Only.’ It means putting our interests first — and that’s what opposing Russia in Ukraine does. Russia is engaged in a war against an innocent people, and it must be condemned.”
He added, “Simply opposing aid to Ukraine because President [Joe] Biden supports it is not a viable foreign policy. To abandon Ukraine would set off a negative chain of events for U.S. interests domestically and abroad. Vladimir Putin is knocking at NATO’s doorstep, and without our support — and the support of our European allies — Ukraine will fall, resulting in far graver problems for the United States: conflict across Europe.”
Lest you think only New England Republicans think this, then consider the position of Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C. He said, “[DeSantis] used to have a different view. When you lay down and cower in front of aggression, you get more of it. How could we get a really big war? Let Putin take Ukraine. He’s not going to stop. He’ll go to Moldova, into the country of Georgia, and he’s looking at the Baltic States or NATO. So, the likelihood of a big war between America and Russia comes from letting [Putin] get away with destroying the Ukraine, because he’ll keep going.”
And, he added, “With all due respect to [DeSantis], Ukraine is vitally important to us. If you can stop him in Ukraine, his ambitions fail. If you think giving in to Putin makes China less provocative, you’re missing a lot.”
Graham concluded, “If [Putin] gets away with war crimes on an industrial scale, [and] we look the other way, then you’re going to have a bigger war in Europe that’s complete over to Asia and the Mideast.”
Add to Graham’s view those of former vice president Mike Pence and former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley. Both have publicly said that supporting Ukraine is of vital interest to the United States.
Republican Sens. John Cornyn, Marco Rubio, John Thune and Mitt Romney all deplore DeSantis’ position with varying degrees of heat. Former governor and 2016 presidential candidate Chris Christie went furthest, saying that DeSantis “sounds like Neville Chamberlain talking about when Germany had designs on Czechoslovakia.”
On the flip side, Republican Sen. Josh Hawley and Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene, Andy Biggs and Paul Gosar have expressed skepticism of U.S. support for Ukraine, and they have voted against spending packages to aid Ukrainians.
But there’s another important point to make: DeSantis wants to sound like he’s standing up to warmongers in the Biden administration by implying that Biden is doing things that he isn’t.
DeSantis objects to sending weapons to Ukraine that would be used offensively rather than defensively. He objects to pursuing a policy of “regime change” in Russia. And he rejects a “blank check” policy toward aiding Ukraine.
These are sensible positions — but ones that Biden already holds.