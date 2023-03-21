Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

The friendship signals that former president Donald Trump and his Republican rival, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, are sending Russia about Ukraine not only are splitting apart the Republican Party, but they are wrong. Here’s more.

Trump said in a video posted to his Truth Social platform Thursday that the biggest threat to the United States “isn’t Russia but rather Americans who hate their own country.”

Stories you might like

Tom Crouser is a business consultant living in Mink Shoals. Reach him at tom

@crouser.com and follow

@TomCrouser on Twitter. Also connect via Facebook and LinkedIn.

Tags

Recommended for you