Two aircraft carrying some 50 migrants that landed on Martha’s Vineyard last week were ostensibly funded by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

However, he didn’t pay for the flights, you did. And the Venezuelan migrants onboard weren’t from Florida, they were from Texas. The planes didn’t even go directly from Florida to Massachusetts. They left Texas, stopped off in Florida, then continued to Martha’s Vineyard. I know we have a problem on our southern border, but this has nothing to do with a solution to fix it. Here’s the skinny as I know it.

Tom Crouser is a business consultant living in Mink Shoals. Reach him at tom@crouser.com and follow @TomCrouser on Twitter. Also connect via Facebook and LinkedIn.

