Two aircraft carrying some 50 migrants that landed on Martha’s Vineyard last week were ostensibly funded by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.
However, he didn’t pay for the flights, you did. And the Venezuelan migrants onboard weren’t from Florida, they were from Texas. The planes didn’t even go directly from Florida to Massachusetts. They left Texas, stopped off in Florida, then continued to Martha’s Vineyard. I know we have a problem on our southern border, but this has nothing to do with a solution to fix it. Here’s the skinny as I know it.
Friday, DeSantis said that he couldn’t find enough migrants in Florida, so he went to Texas to get some to send to Massachusetts. “What we found is we haven’t seen any major movements of people into Florida like big caravans,” he said.
So, the governor sent a state contractor to Texas to identify people “that are trying to come to Florida, and then [offered] them free transportation to sanctuary jurisdictions.” Most, if not all, of the migrants were from Venezuela.
The two flights to Martha’s Vineyard stopped at the Bob Sikes Airport in Crestview, Florida, a general aviation airport near Pensacola, to refuel. No one boarded the planes during the stop, according to an official at Emerald Coast Aviation, the fixed base operator that runs the airport.
According to a report in the Miami Herald, records show that Vertol Systems Company Inc., was paid $615,000 on Sept. 8, allegedly for migrant transport services. The company has operations in Destin, Florida, near Crestview.
If true, that’s about $12,300 a ticket assuming 50 passengers were on the trip. I searched prices on multiple airlines Sunday and found tickets ranging from $181 to $972 each, one-way for travel from San Antonio to Martha’s Vineyard (for Tuesday, Sept. 20).
The payment to Vertol, which records say was for a “relocation program of unauthorized aliens,” was made by the Florida Department of Transportation, which earlier this year received $12 million to transport “unauthorized aliens from this state” to other parts of the country.
And that is apparently why the planes took the curious route from Texas to Florida to Martha’s Vineyard. Since the Texas migrants weren’t in Florida, they couldn’t be transported from Florida to other parts of the country with the operation being legitimately paid for under the state’s budget.
However, since they came to Florida first, then they were “in Florida,” they were thus eligible to be transported out of Florida to other parts of the country under the program.
The question is, could any of the $12 million to transport unauthorized aliens “from this state” be used to import unauthorized aliens into Florida so they may be transported from the state to Martha’s Vineyard? The answer to this is unknown.
So where did the $12 million state program come from? It was created by the Florida legislature in the state’s 2022-2023 $109.9 billion budget, approved on June 2.
Those funds included Florida's share of the federally funded Coronavirus State Fiscal Recovery Fund, appropriated to the Florida Department of Transportation. That program was a part of the American Rescue Plan, which delivered $350 billion to state, local, and Tribal governments across the country to support their response to and recovery from the COVID-19 public health emergency. Of that, a total of $10.3 billion went to the Florida Department of Transportation, which set aside $12 million to transport migrants out of the state.
That means that money came from you from your federal taxes.
So, Republicans in Congress opposed the American Rescue Plan that provided the funds for the GOP-controlled Florida Legislature to set up a $12 million fund to deport migrants from Florida. But because DeSantis couldn’t find any, he took $615,000 of that fund, hired an airplane, sent it to Texas, gathered some of the Texas migrants, and brought them to Florida so they could then be deported to Martha’s Vineyard.
And this man wants to be president?
Tom Crouser is a business consultant living in Mink Shoals. Reach him at tom@crouser.com and follow @TomCrouser on Twitter. Also connect via Facebook and LinkedIn.