Tom Crouser: Diversity of debates debated (Opinion)

Some criticize the Democratic debates as lacking diversity. Well, here’s some news: The debates are an elimination process leading to less diversity by design. But it begs the question as to how diverse the starting field was and how it was winnowed. Let’s take a closer look as the problem faces all parties in any open-seat presidential election.
Diversity starts with diverse candidates. This cycle, 29 Democrats started, including former West Virginia state Sen. Richard Ojeda, who withdrew.
Here’s my diversity description of those still in the race: white guy (age 54); former vice president old white guy (76); former big-city mayor billionaire old white guy (76); black guy senator (49); white gay-dude mayor (37); another white guy (55); Hindu-American lady member of Congress (37); white lady senator (58); second-generation immigrant black-guy mayor (44); former-governor black guy (63); old white-guy senator (77); former congressman white guy (67); billionaire white guy (62); white lady senator (69); white lady spiritualist (66); and a second- generation immigrant, millionaire Asian-American dude (44). Of these, 14 are major candidates, 12 of whom participated in at least one debate.
Among those dropping out included: a current small-state governor white guy (53); Latino onetime mayor and Cabinet official (44); big-city white-guy mayor (58); white lady senator (52); old former-senator white guy (88); former-governor white guy (67); black lady senator (54); white-guy governor (68); white-guy congressman (40); former-congressman white guy who represented southern border district (46); white-guy congressman (45); another white-guy congressman (38); and a white guy from West Virginia (49); as well as a couple more.
Two were former Republicans.
So I say that is a diverse field. But you judge.
Now, to qualify for the first debate, candidates had to meet criteria in opinion polls or fundraising.
They had to register 1 percent in three approved national polls or 1 percent in polls in each of the first four primary/caucus states. Or they could qualify by receiving money from 65,000 unique donors with at least 200 per state in at least 20 states.
Twenty of the 29 candidates qualified for the first debate.
The second debate criteria tightened slightly, with the polling criteria weighted more heavily, and that eliminated one candidate from the stage.
The third debate required candidates to meet both the polling and fundraising criteria. Five candidates suspended their campaigns prior to the third debate.
The fourth debate saw all third-debate candidates qualify and gave nonqualifying candidates more time to meet the hurdles. Two additional candidates qualified, and one suspended their campaign.
The fifth debate increased the polling hurdle to 3 percent in four approved national polls or 5 percent in two approved first-four-state polls, and they had to reach 165,000 unique donors with at least 600 coming from 20 states. Three candidates suspended their campaigns prior to this debate.
Before the sixth debate, candidates had to receive donations from 200,000 unique donors with 800 in 20 different states, plus reach 4 percent in four approved polls (national) or 6 percent in two approved polls in each of the first four states. Three candidates suspended their campaigns before this sixth debate.
The seventh debate is scheduled for Jan. 14, and to qualify, candidates must reach 5 percent or more in four authorized national polls or 7 percent in two first-four-state polls. In addition, they must receive 225,000 unique donations with 1,000 each from 20 different states. One candidate has already suspended their campaign prior to this debate.
So, as of now, tune in for the seventh debate and see the white lady senator (69); another white lady senator (58); former vice president old white guy (76); old white-guy senator (77); and a white gay-dude mayor (37) debate.
Want more diversity? Work harder for your candidate. It’s not up to the debate process. It’s up to the candidates to win influence and raise cash. That provides diversity.