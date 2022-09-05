Ranked choice voting didn’t defeat Sarah Palin in Alaska, even though she says it did. In fact, ranked choice voting elected the candidate for Congress most voters preferred, and it should be considered here in West Virginia. Here’s the skinny.
Democrat Mary Peltola upset Donald Trump-backed Republican and former vice presidential candidate Sarah Palin last Tuesday in a special election in Alaska to fill the unexpired House term of Rep. Don Young, who died in March.
This election was the first time Alaska has used its new ranked choice vote.
What’s that?
Elections in Alaska start with an “open” primary, in which all candidates, regardless of party, compete. All registered voters may vote for the one candidate they prefer, again, regardless of party. The top four vote-getters, once again, regardless of party, advance to the general election. So, one could see four Republicans, or four Democrats, or some combination of Republicans, Democrats and third parties vying for the office in the general election.
Then, in the general election, voters again vote for their preferred candidate, although they also may rank their choices in priority, from one through four. They are not required to do so. They may still vote for only one, or rank two candidates as to first and second, or rank all four candidates, first choice through fourth.
If one candidate receives the most votes tallying more than 50%, then they are the winner, much like West Virginia’s existing system. However, if the leading candidate doesn’t receive more than 50%, then the ranked choice system is used.
The candidate with the least amount of first place votes is eliminated and those votes are assigned to the voters’ second choice. If no candidate has topped 50% of the vote at that point, then a second round is applied.
In this round, the third-place candidate is eliminated, and their votes are assigned to those voters’ next choice.
And that’s what happened in Alaska.
The three candidates running for the unexpired term were Mary Peltola, a former Democrat state lawmaker and Alaska native; Republican Sarah Palin, a former governor of Alaska and 2008 Republican vice presidential candidate; and Nick Begich III, a Republican businessman. Because it is an unexpired term, the winner of this election will serve until the next general election. All three candidates are running again for the new term in November.
After the first round of counting, Peltola had 39.7% of the vote, Palin 30.9%, and Nick Begich III with 27.8%.
After Begich, who was third place, was eliminated and his second-place votes distributed, the results were Peltola with 91,206 votes (51%) to Palin’s 85,987 (49%) according to unofficial totals published in The Bradford Era of Bradford Point, Alaska.
So, how did ranked choice voting deliver the candidate most voters preferred? In theory, four candidates could receive totals of 28%, 27%, 23% and 22%. As it stands in West Virginia, the candidate with the 28% would win.
However, it could be that the candidate receiving 28% had a narrow band of loyal supporters but had no broad appeal to the electorate. After the ranked choice distribution, however, the results could be 28% versus 72%, if all the other votes went to the second-place candidate and the original leader received no additional votes.
And that is how ranked choice voting delivers the candidate most voters preferred.
As for criticism of the process, Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., tweeted that the ranked choice voting system “is a scam to rig elections,” because “60% of Alaska voters voted for a Republican, but thanks to a convoluted process and ballot exhaustion — which disenfranchises voters — a Democrat ‘won.’”
Cotton, however, is wrong. We don’t elect political parties to Congress, we elect people. Besides, the math tells us most of those who chose the Republican Begich first, chose Peltola, the Democrat, second.
And that’s how the process produced the person most voters preferred. We should consider it.