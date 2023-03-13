Grumble. Grumble. By now we’re feeling the full effect of losing an hour’s sleep and praying we never go through that again. But we will. Every spring and fall, we spring one way and fall another. Now, Congress is once again trying to rid us of the ritual. Should they? No. It’s like medicine we should take even if it tastes bad. Here’s why.
No one cared about standardizing time, let alone daylight saving time, until the mid-1800s, when we began forecasting weather.
Previously, time was set with a prominent local clock (i.e., bank clock, jeweler’s clock). After grumbling, everyone standardized. Then, in 1918, the Standard Time Act (aka Calder Act) allowed for daylight saving time, even though not many cared.
Daylight saving time is the practice of advancing clocks typically by one hour, although not always, during warmer months so darkness falls at a later clock time to “preserve” daylight.
Contrary to popular opinion, farmers aren’t advocates. On the farm, daily routines are governed by the sun, not the clock. The milking patterns of cows and the morning dew don’t change with the clock. In fact, farmers have been one of the strongest opponents of daylight savings.
Industrialized areas, on the other hand, follow a clock-based schedule. The need for mass transit varies with the clock, not the sun. And many argue that most prefer more daylight hours in the evening.
They also argue that daylight saving time decreases energy consumption, although that’s disputed.
Specifically, in Charleston, the sun is supposed to rise at 6:03 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time on June 21 (summer solstice, or longest day of year). Conversely, at the next winter solstice on Dec. 21, sunrise is projected to be at 7:39 a.m. Eastern Standard Time, which would be 8:39 a.m. if we were on year-round daylight time.
That’s a 2 1/2-hour variance.
Same with sunsets. It’s projected to occur at 8:53 p.m. June 21, and 5:09 pm on Dec. 21. That would be 6:09 p.m., if we were on year-round daylight time. So, less evening time.
Therefore, if we stick to daylight saving time year around, we’d be putting our children on the school bus with as much as two hours of darkness to go.
In a large population report, the Society for Research on Biological Rhythms found “the advantages of permanent standard time outweigh switching to daylight savings annually or permanently.”
The American Academy of Sleep Medicine says that “seasonal time changes should be abolished in favor of a fixed, national, year-round standard time.” This position is endorsed by 20 other nonprofits.
Switching time has been shown to disrupt human circadian rhythms, negatively affecting human health in the process, and that time-shifts can increase heart attacks and traffic accidents.
And I know it was adopted during World War I to preserve coal. Then dropped. It came back during World War II, then dropped again. In the 1970s energy crisis, it was back. Again, adjustments have been made since.
Retailing, sports and tourism interests favor daylight saving, while agricultural and evening-entertainment interests oppose. Surveys reported between 2021 and 2022 by the National Sleep Foundation, YouGov, CBS and Monmouth University indicate more Americans prefer permanent daylight saving time.
Fact is, on March 2, Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., reintroduced his Sunshine Protection Act, which would make daylight saving time permanent and, as the thinking goes, will give Florida tourists more winter evening spending time.
So, what to do?
Disregard fickle public opinion. Don’t change.
Why?
We did change it for the winter in 1974, and we didn’t like it. In 1973, 79% favored permanent daylight savings before implementation. After one year, only 42% favored it, so it was repealed, according to the National Opinion Research Center.
So, we’ve been there. Done that. Suck it up. Don’t repeat past failed policies.
