Our population is getting older. More people are living alone. The 2021 death count surpassed historic rates. No, this is not West Virginia. It’s the entire United States. Our nation’s population grew from 2020 to 2021, but at the lowest rate since our founding. As a result, we should not be fearful of being replaced, as replacement theory claims. Rather, we should be fearful of not being replaced.
Huh? Here’s why.
With or without immigration, the white share of the population will decline in the coming decades. But if immigration is reduced or eliminated, America will grow older faster, with fewer working-age adults supporting an exploding number of retirees. That will slow economic growth and increase pressure for cuts to Social Security and Medicare.
The working-age population already has declined from 2010 to 2019. Specifically, West Virginia leads the pack of 23 states losing workforce, with a loss of almost 9%. More states are expected to join the list, says William Frey, a demographer at the Brookings Institution’s Metropolitan Policy Program.
Frey said the states that should be most concerned are, “those that can’t attract either immigrants from abroad or domestic migrants from other states.”
That appears to be us. Anyway, our population will grow, and we will become more diverse, whether immigration happens or not. Replacement theorists are just tapping into an existing trend and claiming it’s a conspiracy. But it has nothing to do with a political party trying to get folks to migrate here for political gain.
People migrate for many reasons, such as escaping conflicts, fleeing environmental factors (consistent flooding, wildfires), poverty and more. However, nowhere am I able to find evidence that U.S. political parties are recruiting anyone to immigrate. Besides, facts don’t support the replacement theory.
In 2020, 625,400 people were naturalized, and one has to be a citizen before voting. That’s compared to 3.6 million native-born babies, to one new American from naturalization.
Some make the argument that the real risk of “replacement” comes from the children of immigrants. In 2020, about 1 in 5 children born in the United States was born to foreign-born mothers. For every such child, the country added 4.6 children of native-born mothers.
While some have debated creating a path to citizenship for undocumented immigrants, that is about making the undocumented eligible for citizenship, which they are not now. Importantly, no such legislation is likely to pass Congress in the foreseeable future.
Besides, the whole process isn’t quick.
About 1 million people are wanting to immigrate at any given time, and only about 500,000 are allowed yearly. So, whether one gets in still depends on different factors, including luck.
Being granted permanent residency (a green card), might take up to 10 years. Green cards are issued based on family relations, marriage, employment and the Diversity Lottery.
The lottery makes available 55,000 visas annually, with the goal of diversifying the immigrant population. Around 13 million people applied for the 55,000 lottery visas in 2020.
Winning the lottery can reduce the waiting time to between seven months and three years, but, other than that, it can take up to 10 years.
Then, to become a citizen and vote, one must go through naturalization, which usually takes 18.5 to 24 months. So, it typically takes from 3 years to 12 years for someone to go from immigrant to voter.
Then, getting them to vote is the next obstacle. In 2020, only 57% of naturalized citizens from Latin America and Mexico voted, compared to 67% of native-born Americans.
The replacement theory is wrong. With or without immigration, we will diversify. However, without immigration, the number of working-age adults will decline, most likely will slow economic growth and, probably, will cause cuts to Social Security and Medicare.
So, don’t fear replacement. Fear not being replaced.