In 1993, Bill Clinton became president, “Jurassic Park” was our most popular film and the average price of gasoline was $1.16 a gallon.
That same year, the federal excise tax on gasoline was last increased, from 14.1 cents per gallon to 18.4 cents. As of Saturday, the average price of a gallon of West Virginia gas had risen to $4.11, some folks were calling for a gas tax holiday, and the federal tax on gas was still 18.4 cents.
Now, while a gas tax holiday is a popular thought, it’s a bad idea. Here’s why.
First, most presume removing a gas tax will drop the price of gasoline by the same amount. It won’t.
On average, only about one-third of the value of previous gas tax cuts or tax increases are passed on to consumers, according to a 2020 report from the American Road & Transportation Builders Association analyzing 113 state gas tax changes. That’s because gasoline pricing is complex. Retail prices are mostly impacted by the cost of crude, refining costs, profit margins, retail and distribution factors along with supply and demand issues.
Further, federal and most state gasoline taxes are collected when motor fuel is removed from bulk storage or at the distributor level, according to the U.S. Federal Highway Administration (Motor Fuel Compliance Outreach). It’s not at the pump. Therefore, taxes are combined with other costs of gasoline while prices are often based on what the market will bear. Thus, a reduction in costs might not result in a corresponding reduction in retail prices of the same amount.
Second, the federal gasoline excise tax is the primary funding source for highway construction and is not indexed for inflation. So, the purchasing power our road construction and repair today tax is only 45% of what it was in 1993. Therefore, a suspension of gas taxes will specifically hurt funding for our road system, of which the American Society of Civil Engineers says 40% is in poor or mediocre condition.
How much will a gas holiday cost? The federal gasoline excise tax raises about $20 billion a year in revenue by itself, not including state gasoline excise taxes. Even a five-month suspension of the federal tax would short-change road construction and repair by $8.3 billion.
What about offsetting any loss in state highway and public transit programs by general revenue funds? That certainly could be done, but it would require raising general tax revenue by a similar amount, for the government to stay whole. And, as a practical matter, even short-term reduction in the dedicated gas tax would be problematic to restore, as politicians will be cast as supporting a tax hike when it comes time to refund it.
Some leaders say states can afford a reduction in revenue now and point to 2021 budget surpluses. However, those surpluses were generally due to an influx of federal pandemic aid and a resurgent economy, neither of which will probably be repeated in the near-term.
Besides, gasoline prices are always subject to wide variation from year to year. That’s why gasoline is used as a major category by the U.S. Labor Department’s Bureau of Labor Statistics in calculating short-term inflation but is excluded when they calculate core inflation rates. And yes, we all remember when gasoline prices spiked higher. However, the previous record average high of $4.10 a gallon in July 2008 would equal about $5.24 in today’s dollars.
And what about 1965, when gasoline was 31 cents a gallon that we old timers love to remember? Then, a new house cost $21,000, versus $391,900 now (2020). Our median family income was $6,900 in those good old days.
While the gas tax needs long-term reconsideration, especially with the advent of electric vehicles, if we need to fight inflation in the short term, a gas tax holiday isn’t a good way to do it.