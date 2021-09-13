A friend swears that ivermectin helped her defeat COVID-19 and promotes it regularly on Facebook. You might know ivermectin as the anti-parasitic de-wormer for animals. However, she says it works on COVID-19. Hmm. That’s not a claim even promoters make. Let’s look closer.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved ivermectin as an anti-parasitic drug to treat several neglected tropical diseases in humans and its potential to reduce the rate of malaria transmission. For these indications, ivermectin has been used and is generally well-tolerated. Ivermectin is not approved, however, for treating any viral infection such as COVID-19.
There are 75 ongoing studies on ivermectin’s usefulness against COVID-19 according to clinicaltrials.gov, a website of the National Institutes of Health. Of these, 26 are complete. None yet has moved the FDA to approve the drug for treating COVID-19.
However, my friend insists ivermectin works.
How does she know?
She cites a paper from the Front Line COVID-19 Critical Care Alliance titled, “Summary of the Evidence for Ivermectin in COVID-19.”
The FLCCC describes itself as a nonprofit organization dedicated to developing treatment protocols (procedures) to prevent the transmission of COVID-19 and to improve outcomes for patients with the disease.
That’s all well and good.
It was formed by critical care specialists in March 2020, and its website asks for donations and contributions, as well as for members of the medical sector to join who support the FLCCC MATH+ or I-MASK+.
MATH+ is a hospital treatment protocol developed by the FLCCC that uses ivermectin as a core medication. The I-MASK+ (pre-hospitalization) protocol for COVID-19 compliments MATH+ and also uses ivermectin as a core medication.
The website also notes that ivermectin is approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
Well, it is. But not for COVID-19, and even the FLCCC sponsors won’t stand behind that claim.
On the website is a disclaimer. In short, it says: “If you are dissatisfied with any of the content or materials on our website, or any services or information available through the website, your sole and exclusive remedy is to discontinue accessing and using our website. This limitation applies even if your remedies under this agreement fail of their essential purpose.”
Sure, this lawyerly paragraph is to avoid legal liability, but it notes that the ivermectin protocol, developed by experienced physicians, at this time has not been adopted as a medical consensus through randomized double-blind, placebo-controlled studies acceptable to U.S. medical associations and regulatory bodies. “The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has not approved ivermectin or the mask+ protocol for COVID-19 and such use is considered ‘off-label.’ ”
Further, it indicates that the ivermectin protocol is not a substitute for preventive measures, such as social distancing, masking and vaccinations.
There’s more.
The disclaimer says the dietary ingredients discussed are not intended for use to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease, and reliance on any information provided by the FLCCC or its staff is solely at your own risk.
Specifically, they indicate, no guarantees can be made that patients will experience benefit or not suffer adverse effects and that the information is not intended to diagnose, cure, treat or prevent any medical problem.
There’s much more, but let it suffice to say that the FLCCC makes no claim that ivermectin is suitable for any particular purpose, specifically COVID-19.
Further, it notes that the site’s material is not peer reviewed and that the “FLCCC may promote, market, affiliate with or partner with other individuals or businesses in exchange for affiliate commission or financial compensation.”
Even Merck, the pharmaceutical company manufacturing ivermectin, says that, while its scientists continue to review available data, at this point, they have found “no scientific basis for a potential therapeutic effect” against COVID-19, and found “a concerning lack of safety data in the majority of studies.”
Remember when the Trump administration purchased 63 million doses of hydroxychloroquine based on anecdotal evidence and it was later found to be ineffective in fighting COVID-19?
Let’s not do that again.
Wait for real data. Don’t believe rumors.