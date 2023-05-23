Folklore has it that a Dutch farmer was so dedicated to ridding his barn of rats that he burnt it down. That solved his problem. Of course, he lost his barn in the process, giving definition to the term “barnburner.”
In the 1840s, the term was applied to a faction of the New York State Democratic Party. By 1854, some of them helped form the Republican Party. And they appear to still be with us today, negotiating the debt ceiling. Here’s more.
Instead of resolving what would otherwise be a credit issue, Republicans point to the fact we have more cash going out than coming in. We do. And then, they insist we must cut spending before they agree to raise our self-imposed debt ceiling.
These are the same folks who, in 2017, said we needed a tax cut to stimulate economic growth and that it would pay for itself. It didn’t.
These are also the same folks who, under then-President Donald Trump, passed spending bills in 2017, 2018 and 2019 that suspended the debt ceiling, then subsequently raised it to cover whatever they borrowed.
Democrats on the other hand, say this is not the time to be worried about the deficit, since Congress previously agreed to spend the money. Last Friday, 66 House Democrats advised President Joe Biden to invoke the 14th Amendment, rather than negotiate, since the Constitution says the “validity of the public debt of the United States ... shall not be questioned.”
The problem is that, if he did, that action obviously would be challenged in court with no guarantee it would be upheld. Besides, during the last 10 debt ceiling fights in the past 13 years, eight have ended with compromises on spending.
Look, we’ve always been a debtor nation. We ended the American Revolution with a mortgage of $75.4 million (1791) and we’ve owed money ever since, except for that brief period (1835-1836) when Andrew Jackson completely paid off the debt.
Then, for the next 126 years (through 1917) Congress authorized each borrowing of money. Because of the numerous demands of World War I, Congress created a debt ceiling and gave the Treasury the authorization to borrow up to that amount.
That debt continues to be stubbornly high,, even after Trump pledged in his 2016 campaign that he would “get rid” of the national debt. It grew 39.2% even before the COVID-19 pandemic forced the government to pass massive stimulus legislation.
So what?
In our future, rising debt can lead to fewer economic opportunities, reduced business investment, slower economic growth and increased inflation.
And the Congressional Budget Office projects that the federal government will run trillion-dollar deficits over the next 10 years, resulting in a cumulative deficit of $20.3 trillion between 2024 and 2033. Add that to our existing $31 trillion and our debt will be about $51 trillion by 2033.
Additionally, by then, our yearly interest costs are projected to be $1.4 trillion, more than the projected cost of Medicaid and Social Security combined.
We care. Last year, the Peter G. Peterson Foundation found that more than 3-in-4 voters felt the national debt should be a top-three priority (77%), including 72% of Democrats, 74% of independents and 86% of Republicans, with 80% saying their concern about the debt has increased. Yet, the barnburners we elect to Congress talk tough on debt, and then compromise on an increased national debt.
So, what should Congress do?
Don’t hold the credit of the United States hostage. Agree to a debt ceiling increase, for cripe’s sake, even if concessions must be made. Then, do your job. Stop with the barnburner rhetoric and pass a cash-positive budget, even if it means letting the Trump tax cuts expire.
And then, we the people, must do our job. We must stop electing barnburners and elect those who will play well with others.
Looking at you, Carol Miller and Alex Mooney.