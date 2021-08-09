I understand the plight of those who invested their savings in rental property only to lose the power to evict tenants who don’t pay rent. After all, landlords often must pay mortgages on these properties whether tenants pay or not. I also understand the plight of tenants whose income is cut off or severely reduced because of the pandemic. And I understand Congress sought to assist when they set aside nearly $50 billion to help families pay back rent and avoid eviction.
Unfortunately, it hasn’t gone well. It didn’t have to be this way though.
On March 13, 2020, then-President Trump declared COVID-19 a national emergency. Two weeks later, he signed the CARES Act, which included a 120-day eviction moratorium on rental properties participating in federal assistance programs or supported by federally backed loans.
On Aug. 8, 2020, he issued an executive order to consider whether temporarily halting residential evictions for failure to pay rent were reasonable to prevent the spread of COVID-19 from state to state.
On Sept. 4, 2020, the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) issued the “Temporary Halt in Residential Evictions To Prevent the Further Spread of COVID-19” moratorium for virtually all tenants.
It made sense. Don’t throw families out during the pandemic especially when there was no vaccine to prevent the disease. Note that the moratorium did allow for “just cause” evictions due to criminal activity, residents threatening the health or safety of other residents, damage to property or similar reasons.
That prompted the Alabama Association of Realtors to sue the Department of Health and Human Resources to stop the moratorium. The Realtors won at the district court level but the decision was reversed by the Supreme Court in June largely because the moratorium was to expire within some 30 days anyway.
At that time, it was estimated roughly 7 million American households were behind on their rent. Today it’s estimated to be 11 million.
Help is on the way. As stated, Congress allocated nearly $50 billion to help families pay back rent and avoid eviction. But that money was sent to states and counties who then created hundreds of different programs to distribute it. Unfortunately, even at this time, only a small fraction of funds has reached renters and landlords.
The result of eviction? When evicted, a family often goes into a downward financial spiral resulting in increased homelessness.
To avoid this outcome, last week the CDC issued another such order that extended the moratorium through October in counties experiencing substantial and high levels of community transmission of the virus. But doubt exists if this extension can withstand a court challenge.
Regardless of whether now or in October, evictions will have a significant impact in West Virginia. The Department of Numbers (a website) reports that in 2019, 26.50% of households in West Virginia were renters. That’s about 234,163 housing units out of some 894,956 state-wide.
The Talk Poverty website reports that 278,734 West Virginians out of a 2020 statewide population estimate of 1,739,050 live below the poverty line. I surmise that at least 16% of renter-families in West Virginia earn below the poverty line and more probably a higher percentage since poorer families would be less likely to own their home.
That’s at least 37,946 West Virginia families who, I estimate, could be at risk of eviction.
This didn’t have to happen.
This disruption of the ability to pay rent is strictly a function of the coronavirus pandemic.
According to a Columbia University report the length of the pandemic could have been shortened with “earlier policy interventions and more robust federal coordination and leadership.”
It wouldn’t have been perfect, but former President Trump could have focused on alleviating the pandemic rather than political posturing. In doing so, he could have helped many more Americans in becoming vaccinated. Had he done so, at least some of the almost 38,000 West Virginia families wouldn’t be facing eviction within a couple months.