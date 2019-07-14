Tom Crouser: Executive committees should stay out of primaries

Melody Potter, state Republican Party chairwoman, has it right. She supports all Republican officeholders and so should the executive committees until they are no longer Republican officeholders. Specifically, they should stay out of primary elections. Otherwise, negative unintended consequences happen. Least that’s what it looks like from here.
The executive committee quandary started when sitting Gov, Jim Justice, elected as a Democrat, switched to the Republican Party. While he may have been encouraged by some, I know of no concerted effort on the party’s part to get him to do so.
However, the party has no say in who becomes a member. Any eligible West Virginia voter may register as a Republican or whatever they choose. It’s the individual’s, not the party’s, choice. Likewise, the party cannot banish or expel a member, even me.
Now they can and do adopt rules governing the party’s executive committee. For instance, Article XVIII of the bylaws of the Republican State Executive Committee of West Virginia states that any member of the committee “… who by any public action donates, contributes, endorses, or in any manner provides open and public assistance to a Democratic candidate in a contested campaign for public office to the detriment of the Republican candidate, shall forfeit any and all rights and privileges of a member of the West Virginia Republican State Executive Committee.”
Well, some on the state and county executive committees have taken this a big step further and appear to see their job as deciding which Republican office holder is Republican-worthy. It’s not.
No. Like Potter’s stance, the executive committee should support Republican office holders of all stripes until primaries are held. Then the executive committee should support the survivors in appearance and in fact. Not before.
Members can and will support their preferred primary candidates but leave it outside the committee’s door.
Top officials of the Democratic National Committee were burned on this in 2016 as they criticized and mocked U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders via email during the primary ostensibly in support of eventual-presidential-nominee Hillary Clinton.
Now Delegate S. Marshall Wilson, R-Berkeley, demands as a party member in an open letter of July 10, 2019, that the state chairwoman resign. Fair enough. Anyone can do that, even a Democrat. Of course, only executive committee members have standing to do anything about it. And Wilson does not appear to be a member based on the roster on the committee’s website.
He bases his demand on the 2016 platform, which I’ve written about before. Party platforms, according to Jennifer Victor, associate professor of political science at George Mason University, are a process that unites various special interest groups behind a party for an election cycle. That then allows party candidates a common vision of issues upon which to run, or not, as they choose. It does not substitute for a “constitution” of a party or an executive committee’s bylaws.
No basis to evict a party chairman there.
You may remember Wilson from a different incident. He’s the Republican delegate who moved to unseat House of Delegates Speaker Tim Armstead on the first day of the 2018 legislative session, a motion that was quickly tabled.
Previously, some members of the Kanawha County Republican Executive Committee have even asked Teresa Howell, Kanawha County chairwoman, to resign as well.
It’s a mess.
Does the whole thing matter? Do voters care about party squabbles? For the most part, no. But it matters to the group of hardcore activists who will either work for or against the eventual nominee in the general election. And that could easily hand the election to the Democrat, especially if it is someone well known such as Sen. Joe Manchin.
And for that, they could all be banished according to their bylaws.
Party executive committees need to just stay out of primary elections.