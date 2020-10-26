Florence Nightingale told London hospital administrators to “do the sick no harm.” Same should be true with our president. It isn’t.
So, I didn’t vote for Donald Trump. Here are some of the reasons why.
Trump accepted Russian President Vladimir Putin’s assertions at a 2018 news conference that Russia did not interfere in our 2016 election. However, it was the unanimous belief of all U.S. intelligence agencies they did. Trump was asked who he believed: his own intelligence community or Putin. Trump’s answer was Putin.
American officials provided a written briefing in late February this year to President Trump concluding that Russia offered bounties to Taliban-linked militants to kill U.S. and coalition troops. While hard to verify, Trump’s immediate response was to dismiss them as “fake news” and say the story was meant to make Republicans “look bad.”
In the September debate, Trump said he didn’t know the Proud Boys, a far-right, neo-fascist and male-only organization affiliated with white supremacists, but that they should, “stand down and stand by.” In 2016, Trump said he didn’t know David Duke, the former KKK leader, or other white supremacists, so he couldn’t condemn them.
On Aug. 19, Trump said, “I don’t know much about the [QAnon] movement, other than I understand they like me very much, which I appreciate.” He should know about them. They follow a far-right conspiracy theory alleging a cabal of Satan-worshiping pedophiles runs a global child sex-trafficking ring that plots against Trump.
There might be a reason he knows nothing. He doesn’t read, and he has nearly eliminated his intelligence briefings. A Huffington Post review found that a high of 4.1 briefings per week in March 2017 dwindled to 0.7 a week at the first of July this year, shortly after the Russian bounty story broke. Even the written President’s Daily Brief is routinely ignored, so he missed the U.S. intelligence agency warnings about the novel coronavirus more than a dozen times in January and February.
Yes, he cut taxes in 2017 to jazz the economy to look good. But that was like mortgaging the house to finance a trip to Disneyland while paying for it with next year’s pay increase.
Supporters said economic growth would cover the loss. It didn’t. Then they inexplicably borrowed for a new car in the form of increased defense expenditures.That put us an extra $2 trillion in debt even before the coronavirus hit. So, we borrowed, with almost a third coming from other countries, including China.
As of Oct. 1, the U.S. debt reached a new high of $27 trillion. It was $19.5 trillion when Trump took office. As of last July, $1.07 trillion of that $27 trillion was owed to China and $1.29 trillion to Japan. If that doesn’t concern you, then know that Social Security trusts hold $2.91 trillion of that debt, government retirees almost $1 trillion, military retirees almost $1 trillion and Medicare $0.2 trillion.
When those domestic bills come due, government will either borrow more, print more money — causing inflation — or raise taxes. One way or the other, you and I will eventually pay for the Trump trip to Disneyland.
Then, the pandemic hit, and we justifiably spent more, and will spend even more before it’s over. But the pandemic spending isn’t the problem. It is Trump’s leadership.
Oh, there is more. He turned his back on our Kurdish allies in Syria. He coddled dictator Kim Jong Un of North Korea with no effect. And he, most importantly, failed in leading this nation in the fight against COVID-19. As of this writing, there have been 8,578,831 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 227,107 deaths in the United States on his watch.
The first requirement for a hospital is that it should “do the sick no harm.” The first duty of president should be to do no harm to the nation. Trump has failed. Should he lose the election, he has no one to blame but himself.