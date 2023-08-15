U.S. District Judge Tanya S. Chutkan said Friday that, while former president Donald Trump has a First Amendment right to free speech, those rights are not absolute and must be weighed against protecting the integrity of the court process around Trump’s indictment on conspiracy charges, regardless of his status as a political candidate.
Then she limited material that Trump could reveal in a protective order. Don’t agree? Think he should be allowed to say anything under the First Amendment’s free speech principle? If so, you don’t understand free speech. Here’s more.
What is freedom of speech? It is a fundamental human right that allows people to express their opinions and ideas without fear of censorship or retaliation. On the flip side, no one is obligated to listen to, agree with, acknowledge or help the speaker publish their views.
The concept of freedom of speech and expression predates our Constitution. It’s thought the principle emerged somewhere around 500 to 700 BC among ancient Athenians. It was incorporated in England’s Bill of Rights of 1689, while the French adopted it in their Declaration of the Rights of Man and of the Citizen in 1789, during the French Revolution. We Americans adopted it as the First Amendment to our Constitution in 1791.
Now, some think the amendment means, “I’m free to say anything.”
You’re not.
You’ve undoubtedly heard someone say by now, “one cannot yell, ‘Fire!’ in a crowded theater.”
Neither are you free to go into a bank and say without consequence, “This is a holdup. Give me all your money.”
Words have meaning, and meanings have consequences.
Beyond that, freedom of speech is a negative right, meaning that government is obliged to take no action against a speaker based on the speaker’s views.
And that is why some think it means we can say anything.
To absolutely believe in unfettered free speech is to believe in libel, slander, pornography and obscenity. It is to believe that the subject of a trial has a right to threaten, bully, intimidate or otherwise tamper with witnesses or a jury. That’s unfettered free speech. I don’t think people who believe we can say anything mean that.
Free speech supports the speech of what someone is against, not just what someone is a proponent of.
So, most, when talking about the concept of free speech, probably mean what John Stuart Mill wrote in his 1859 essay, “On Liberty,” in which he first articulated the “harm principle.” He argued, “The only purpose for which power can be rightfully exercised over any member of a civilized community, against his will, is to prevent harm to others.”
In short, our right to free speech ends at the point where it harms others.
A protective order is any order issued by a court that is meant to protect a person from harm or harassment. In litigation, it is an order that prevents the disclosure of sensitive information except to certain individuals under certain conditions.
As National Public Radio reported, “[Judge Chutkan] sided with Trump’s lawyers and ruled that a protective order sought by prosecutors will cover only material the Justice Department designates as sensitive, not all information ... exchanged in the discovery process.”
So, the former president will not be able to post on social media about sensitive material revealed to him during the trial. He will be able to post nonsensitive material.
What’s sensitive? Witness interviews and recordings are “sensitive” and covered by the protective order. As the judge said, “Disclosure of any of those materials creates too great a risk that witnesses may be intimidated” or the jury pool might be polluted.
Freedom of speech is not absolute. Most legal systems generally set limits on freedom of speech, particularly when it conflicts with other rights and protections.
So, to be for free speech is to be for speech with which you do not agree. It’s not for anyone to say anything.
