Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Prosecutions used to be straightforward. Fellow is accused of holding up a stagecoach and, if the grand jury thought he might have done it, then he was indicted and went to trial. Last week, a grand jury indicted former president Donald Trump and 18 others under Georgia’s Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act (RICO). That’s more complex. Here’s the skinny.

RICO was first a federal law passed in 1970 against multiple acts performed as part of an ongoing criminal enterprise. Think drug trafficking or a protection racket. While selling a dime bag of dope might not be a major crime, taken in its entirety and it can be a serious threat to a community. The RICO laws thus enable the total “enterprise” to be prosecuted at once, instead of various minor crimes one at a time.

Stories you might like

Tom Crouser is a business consultant living in Mink Shoals. Reach him at tom

@crouser.com and follow

@TomCrouser on Twitter. Also connect via Facebook and LinkedIn.

Tags

Recommended for you