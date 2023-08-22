Prosecutions used to be straightforward. Fellow is accused of holding up a stagecoach and, if the grand jury thought he might have done it, then he was indicted and went to trial. Last week, a grand jury indicted former president Donald Trump and 18 others under Georgia’s Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act (RICO). That’s more complex. Here’s the skinny.
RICO was first a federal law passed in 1970 against multiple acts performed as part of an ongoing criminal enterprise. Think drug trafficking or a protection racket. While selling a dime bag of dope might not be a major crime, taken in its entirety and it can be a serious threat to a community. The RICO laws thus enable the total “enterprise” to be prosecuted at once, instead of various minor crimes one at a time.
Georgia adopted mirror RICO legislation in 1980, and that’s what Trump is charged under.
RICO crimes seemingly might not be connected — like fraud, bribery and murder — but they might have a common purpose. In Trump’s case, that primarily means the head of a supposed operation may be included in criminal charges, even if they didn’t commit the crimes themselves.
The Georgia RICO statute is broader than the federal law, so it includes a wider list of possible crimes that may be bundled together. Specifically, prosecutors are not required to prove Trump knew about or ordered each of the crimes committed, just that he was the alleged leader of the operation.
The indictment said that Trump, the 18 other co-defendants, 30 unindicted co-conspirators, and “others known and unknown” to the grand jury “constituted a criminal organization whose members and associates engaged in various related criminal activities including, but not limited to, false statements and writings, impersonating a public officer, forgery, filing false documents, influencing witnesses, computer theft, computer trespass, computer invasion of privacy, conspiracy to defraud the state, acts involving theft, and perjury.”
Take false statements.
I’m not an investigator but, according to his Jan. 2, 2021, recorded telephone call, Trump claimed that he won substantially in Georgia. For proof, he cited only the size of his rallies (25,000 to 30,000 per rally, he claimed) vs. the competitor’s less than 100 people, which, of course, is no proof of the election results.
He claimed that a couple-hundred-thousand voters forged voting signatures in Fulton County. He also claimed that about 50,000 voters were turned away because they had already voted.
He claimed that 4,502 people voted who weren’t on the voter registration list and that 18,325 voted with “vacant addresses.” He also claimed that 904 did not have a physical address, rather a post office box, which is not allowed.
He claimed that 4,925 voted who were not residents of Georgia. Or that could have been 2,326, as he wasn’t clear. He also claimed that Republicans won statehouse races, as well as congressional races, so he claimed that as proof of his winning Georgia. And he claimed that close to 5,000 dead people voted.
Trump’s bottom line claim was, without proof, that 300,000 fake ballots were cast.
And the indictment said Trump made false statements. Hmmm.
The Associated Press has reported that no compelling evidence of the wide-scale fraud Trump alleged emerged in the 2 1/2 years since the election in Georgia or elsewhere. Republican officials in Georgia have long said Trump lost fairly, and three recounts there confirmed it.
Trump, in the recorded phone call, told Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, “So, look. All I want to do is this. I just want to find 11,780 votes, which is one more than we have because we won the state.”
Trump could potentially jam up a federal trial or pardon himself if he is reelected. In Georgia though, pardons only can be considered by a review board five years after the completion of a sentence.
That is a serious cause for Trump to be concerned.
Tom Crouser is a business consultant living in Mink Shoals. Reach him at tom
@crouser.com and follow
@TomCrouser on Twitter. Also connect via Facebook and LinkedIn.