You’ve heard that organized labor brought us the eight-hour workday. Well, it wasn’t easy. Here’s a timeline of how we all got weekends off.
1594: King Philip II of Spain decreed an eight-hour workday on some work.
1760 to somewhere between 1820-1840: First Industrial Revolution — workers worked 10 to 16 hours a day, six days a week and child labor was common.
1791: Philadelphia carpenters went on strike demanding a 10-hour work day.
1810: Robert Owen instituted a 10-hour day in his Scotland textile mill. By 1817, he’d formulated the goal of the eight-hour day and coined the slogan: “Eight hours’ labor, Eight hours’ recreation, Eight hours’ rest.”
1824: Owen moved to America and opened an experimental utopian (socialist) community in New Harmony, Indiana. It failed after two years. Owen returned to England in 1828.
1835: Philadelphia workers organized the first North American general strike, under the banner, “From 6 to 6, ten hours work and two hours for meals.”
1840-1850: Australian and New Zealand labor had some success in achieving an eight-hour day.
1842: Boston ship carpenters achieved an eight-hour day.
1847: Women and children in England were granted a 10-hour workday.
1848: French workers won the 12-hour day.
1866: National Labor Union and the International Workingmen’s Association demanded an eight-hour day.
1867: Karl Marx endorsed the eight-hour day.
1868: Congress passed a limited effectiveness eight-hour day for federal laborers and mechanics, overriding President Andrew Johnson’s veto. The law was “frustrated,” as wages were cut by 20%.
1869: President Ulysses S. Grant issued a National Eight Hour Day Proclamation.
1872: 100,000 New York City building trade workers struck and won the eight-hour day.
1884: Federation of Organized Trades and Labor Unions resolved that, after May 1, 1886, eight hours shall constitute a legal day’s labor.
1884: The Eight Hour League was formed, and the Trades Union Congress adopted the eight-hour day as a goal.
1886: 80,000 people marched down Chicago’s Michigan Avenue in the first modern May Day Parade. They were later joined by 350,000 workers who went on strike at 1,200 factories in major cities. Some earned shorter hours with pay cuts.
1886: 6,000 workers rallied for the eight-hour day in Chicago and afterwards harassed strikebreakers at the McCormick plant. The police shot and killed four people. The next day, workers protested in Haymarket Square and a bomb exploded, killing seven police officers and four civilians. Seven protesters were sentenced to death. Two sentences were commuted and one committed suicide. The other four were hanged in 1887. In 1893, Illinois Gov. John Peter Altgeld pardoned the remaining defendants and criticized the trial.
1888: The American Federation of Labor set May 1, 1890, as the day American workers should work no more than eight hours.
1889: The International Workingmen’s Association (Paris) endorsed May 1, 1890, for international demonstrations, starting the international tradition of May Day.
1898: The United Mine Workers won an eight-hour day.
1900: The Building Trades Council (San Francisco) declared that members would work only eight hours a day for $3 ($110 in 2022). Over 8,000 were locked out. Arbitration resulted in an eight-hour day.
1912: Teddy Roosevelt’s Progressive Party platform included the eight-hour workday.
1914: The Ford Motor Co. doubled worker pay to $5 a day ($150 in 2022) and cut shifts from nine hours to eight. While unpopular with rivals, most followed, seeing the increase in productivity and profits.
1915: Strikes began in Connecticut and spread through the Northeast, while Uruguay adopted an eight-hour day for some work.
1916: An eight-hour day with overtime for railroad workers (the Adamson Act) was upheld by the Supreme Court.
1917: The Soviet Union established the eight-hour day.
1919: Spain restricted all work to eight hours.
1919: The Treaty of Versailles established the International Labour Organization, resulting in the Hours of Work Convention, ratified by 52 countries as of 2016.
1938: Congress passed the Fair Labor Standards Act, setting our workweek to 40 hours plus overtime.
Today: The five-day workweek is now a norm that led to the formation of our weekends.