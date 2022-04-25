Due to redistricting, Republican voters in West Virginia’s redrawn 2nd Congressional District have a primary choice between our incumbent Rep. Alex Mooney, R-W.Va., beholden to theoretical conservative principles, and the current 1st District Rep. David McKinley, R-W.Va., who puts his district first. I’m hoping voters choose McKinley. Here are some reasons why.
McKinley is focused on West Virginia; Mooney’s focus apparently is on pleasing Donald Trump.
“Trump endorsed me for a reason,” Mooney said in a Washington Post article. “He has stated publicly he was upset with the 13 Republicans that voted for the Biden infrastructure bill. And obviously, he’s no fan of the Jan. 6 commission ... which McKinley also voted for. So, I don’t think was it was a hard decision for him, to be perfectly honest.”
On the other hand, McKinley was quoted in the piece as saying, “I’m trying to show a difference between results and rhetoric. I’ve passed 25 bills that have been signed into law. I’ve been in the Oval Office when those 25 bills have been signed. How many times has my opponent?”
That doesn’t mean they’re that different.
According to West Virginia Public Radio, McKinley and Mooney voted the same 87% of the time. McKinley also voted with Trump 92 percent of the time while Mooney’s career score with Trump was only 86.7%.
Where did they differ? In 2021, McKinley did not object to Pennsylvania presidential electors, as did Trump and Mooney.
In the 116th Congress (2019-20), McKinley voted against Trump to provide more money to the U.S. Postal Service, opposed Trump’s withdrawal of troops from Syria, voted for additional disaster relief for Puerto Rico, and disapproved of the Trump administrations’ plan to lift sanctions on three Russian companies.
During the same time, Mooney voted against Trump in increasing coronavirus-related stimulus payments to $2,000 from $600, voted against the pandemic aid bill, and voted against aiding people affected by coronavirus.
As most know, prior to running for West Virginia’s 2nd District seat, Mooney was a 12-year member of the Maryland state Senate and served two years as chairman of the Maryland’s Republican Party.
According to Brian Griffiths, former chairman of the Maryland Young Republicans, “When redistricting changed the nature of [former Congressman] Bartlett’s old district [to more Democrat], instead of staying to fight the Democrats, Mooney looked for an easier place to run.” Griffiths chalked it up to “blind ambition.”
And find an easier district Mooney did.
Across the border, a congressional seat opened in West Virginia’s 2nd District. Although Mooney won the primary with 36% of the vote, he received only 12,678 votes out of approximately 617,664 residents because the field was split among seven primary candidates.
Mooney went on to defeat Democrat Nick Casey in the general election by 47% to 44%, with 5% going to Libertarian Davy Jones and 4% to independent candidate Ed Rabel in a year when West Virginia saw the lowest turnout since at least 1950.
A stark difference between Mooney and McKinley is their approach to congressional earmarks, or provisions directing discretionary funds to specific projects. Critics call earmarks “pork,” while supporters say elected officials best decide what district projects are funded, rather than unaccountable federal bureaucrats.
Last month’s Community Project Funding was the first earmark program since House Democrats and Republicans voted to allow them after a decade-long ban. McKinley submitted $5.8 million of projects for consideration focused on health care, substance abuse treatment, transportation, water infrastructure and economic development. 3rd District Congresswoman Carol Miller, R-W.Va. submitted $2.7 million for consideration on similar topics.
On the other hand, Mooney made no requests for our district. Instead, he was busy defending himself against House ethics charges.
So, who should serve? A representative like Mooney, intent on scoring political points for political gain, or a pragmatist like McKinley, who understands we should have a say in where our money is spent?
Give me someone who represents West Virginia. Give me McKinley over Mooney.