Although we’ve been updated on all things royal since the queen’s passing last week, many still think of the queen as a senior monarch. She was much more. Here’s my take.
I thought the queen was a queen. Wrong. Queen Elizabeth II was “queen regnant.” That’s a female monarch with the rank and title equivalent to a king.
Don’t confuse that with a queen consort who is the wife of a reigning king (think Camilla) who doesn’t have the head-of-state authority. Nor a queen regent, who is the guardian of a child monarch and rules temporarily in the child’s stead.
The typical succession in European monarchies since the late Middle Ages has been male-preference primogeniture with the order of succession ranking the sons in order of birth, followed by the daughters.
So, how did Elizabeth get in line?
During the reign of Elizabeth’s grandfather, George V, Elizabeth was third in line of succession behind her uncle Edward and her father. When her grandfather died, her uncle succeeded him, as Edward VIII.
Edward VIII abdicated less than a year later to marry divorced American socialite Wallis Simpson. Consequently, Elizabeth’s father became King George VI and Elizabeth became heir presumptive.
However, she wasn’t a fairy tale princess.
She was 13 years old in 1939 when World War II broke out and, like millions of other English children, she and her sister were sent away from London to be safe from German air raids. Elizabeth and Margaret were sent to Windsor Castle, about 20 miles outside of London. Her parents remained at Buckingham Palace in solidarity with those experiencing the Blitz.
In a response to this mass evacuation, Princess Elizabeth first addressed the nation as part of BBC’s Children’s Hour. She spoke directly to the children and empathized with them about being separated from their loved ones while thanking those who welcome them.
When she turned 18, she joined the Auxiliary Territorial Service, the women’s branch of the British army, and trained to become a mechanic and driver.
She was the first female member of the royal family to serve full time in the armed forces. Her studies included mechanics theory and map reading, and she learned how to maintain and drive heavy trucks.
On May 8, 1945, the day the war ended, thousands of people took to the streets to celebrate, flooding Trafalgar Square and the Mall leading up to Buckingham Palace. As dusk turned to darkness, Princess Elizabeth, dressed in her Territorial Service uniform, slipped into the crowds with her sister. She remembered pulling her uniform cap “well down over my eyes” and linking arms and walking down Whitehall with the swarms. There were even reports of the princess joining a conga dance at the Ritz Hotel. She was the last surviving head of state to have served during World War II.
The queen was educated at home, like many girls from wealthy families at the time. She received private tuition in constitutional history from the vice provost of Eton College, religion by the Archbishop of Canterbury and French from a succession of native-speaking governesses.
In fact, Queen Elizabeth delivered part of her address during the fifth official State Visit in 2014 in French and often was said to use French when appropriate. Her husband, Prince Philip, who died in 2021, also was a fluent French speaker and spent part of his childhood in France.
Elizabeth and Philip spent the night of Feb. 6, 1952, at Treetops, Kenya’s oldest safari lodge. It was built into the tops of the trees of Aberdare National Park as a treehouse, offering guests a close view of the local wildlife. That’s the night King George VI died in his sleep.
Jim Corbett, the famous hunter, wrote in the visitors’ logbook: “For the first time in the history of the world, a young girl climbed into a tree one day a Princess and ... climbed down from the tree next day a Queen — God bless her.”
Yes, God bless you, Queen Elizabeth. You did well.