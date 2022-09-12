Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Although we’ve been updated on all things royal since the queen’s passing last week, many still think of the queen as a senior monarch. She was much more. Here’s my take.

I thought the queen was a queen. Wrong. Queen Elizabeth II was “queen regnant.” That’s a female monarch with the rank and title equivalent to a king.

Tom Crouser is a business consultant living in Mink Shoals. Reach him at tom

@crouser.com and follow

@TomCrouser on Twitter. Also connect via Facebook and LinkedIn.

