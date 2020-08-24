Republicans, especially Donald Trump, should repudiate QAnon now. Why? They’re bat-crap crazies focused on senseless conspiracies. Donald Trump knows this as well as he knows David Duke. If he doesn’t, then he’s asleep at the switch. Here’s their background, which is why everyone should disavow them.
In 2017, an anonymous poster self-identified as “Q” wrote on the image board 4chan that he had access to the Trump administration’s classified information. To this day, “Q” remains “anonymous,” giving rise to the name QAnon. It’s speculated, he/she/it is more than one person.
That original post read, “HRC extradition already in motion effective yesterday with several countries in case of cross border run. Passport approved to be flagged effective 10/30 @ 12:01am. Expect massive riots organized in defiance and others fleeing the US to occur. US M’s will conduct the operation while NG activated. Proof check: Locate a NG member and ask if activated for duty 10/30 across most major cities.”
Presumably, “HRC” was Hillary Rodham Clinton, “US M’s” were U.S. Marines, and “NG” was the National Guard.
The next post said HRC would be arrested between 7:45 a.m. and 8:30 a.m. Monday, Oct. 30, 2017.
You might not recall that happening, because it didn’t.
Oh, well. “Q” says anything predicted that doesn’t happen is meant to throw off nonfollowers. Although not arrested, they say Hillary was secretly collared and tagged with an ankle bracelet.
“Q” asks questions, then followers decode answers into meanings. If meanings are questioned, the response is, “Do your own research.” That leaves various interpretations that evolve into a pseudo-religion. But don’t think facts. After all, religions are based on faith, not facts.
QAnon followers believe a global group (cabal) of Satan-worshiping pedophiles rules the world, controlling politicians, Hollywood and the media. They would have continued, had Donald Trump not been elected to stop them.
Trump’s Twitter typos are “proof” of his cabal knowledge. The mainstream media, obviously, never reports the truth. And the world would be ignorant, were it not for “Q.”
“Q” discloses behind-the-scenes battles between Trump and the cabal, while the cabal’s infiltration of the bureaucracy is known as the “deep state.”
“The Storm,” is a cryptic metaphor for upcoming mass arrests, imprisonment and execution events taken from the phrase, “calm before the storm.” And their hashtag #WWG1WGA means, “Where we go one, we go all.”
It’s also said Trump displays hidden clues in his speeches and appearances. Even his hand gestures often form “Q.”
When Trump nears a take-down of the cabal, they cause something inexplicable to happen. Otherwise, why would it happen? QAnon thus provides an explanation of Trump’s every misstep.
Followers falsely claim former Democratic National Committee chairwoman Debbie Wasserman Schultz hired the Latino gang MS-13 to murder DNC staffer Seth Rich. They infer German Chancellor Angela Merkel is Adolf Hitler’s granddaughter. And they falsely claim mass shootings are false-flag cabal attacks.
They even say the Mueller investigation was Trump’s counter-coup. He pretended to collude with Russia, so he could investigate Democrats.
Sometimes, these beliefs cause real confrontations. An armed QAnon follower blocked traffic at the Hoover Dam in July, demanding the president, “Release the [Office of Inspector General] report,” which they believe he has been withholding. It’s purported to link former president Barack Obama and the Clintons to a sex ring.
The FBI warned that conspiracy theory extremists are domestic terrorism threats and specifically named QAnon. Yet, according to Media Matters, Trump has mentioned or retweeted QAnon at least 185 times this year, sometimes multiple times a day.
Last Wednesday, President Trump praised supporters of QAnon. He said, “I hear these are people that love our country.” That was after he insisted that he hadn’t heard much about the movement, “other than I understand they like me very much,” and “it is gaining in popularity.”
So, is President Trump a supporter of QAnon? Or is he just asleep at the switch? If asleep, he should wake up and repudiate them. If not, he’s a supporter.