The U.S. government hit our debt ceiling again last week and now Republicans want spending reductions before increasing borrowing. However, they haven’t proposed what spending they want cut. Nevertheless, now’s not the time nor place to fight over it. Besides, it really doesn’t matter. Here’s why.
As I wrote in 2020, budgeting is where we guess how much income we’ll have, then plan (budget) on what we’ll spend. When spending exceeds income, we need cash to pay bills. So, we either take cash from our checking account or borrow money.
The debt ceiling is our self-imposed limit on how much we will borrow. That’s why it doesn’t matter. We have already spent the money. The question is whether we borrow to pay it back or stiff our creditors.
The Government Accountability Office says, "the debt limit does not control or limit the ability of the federal government to run deficits or incur obligations. Rather, it is a limit on the ability to pay obligations already incurred.”
Prior to 1917, we didn’t have a debt ceiling. Congress borrowed as needed. Then to control spending, Congress capped the amount of bonds we could issue at a ceiling of $15 billion. By 1941, Congress added almost all government debt under this debt ceiling cap.
That didn’t control spending, however. Congress just kept increasing the cap. Today, our debt stands at some $31.5 trillion.
What does the failure to increase the debt limit mean to us?
The U.S. has never defaulted on our debt. As such our bonds are considered risk-free, allowing us to pay the lowest interest rate. However, shakiness in U.S creditworthiness will cause interest rates to rise. Fewer vehicles and homes will sell. That will also increase interest costs on our home mortgage, auto loans, credit cards, student loans and more.
This will force our monthly payments higher which will hit us directly in the checkbook.
We’ll also see stock market instability, increased taxes due to costs of government (debt interest will increase government operational costs), and other economic instability.
However, we’ve been here before. According to the Treasury, the debt ceiling has been raised, extended, or revised 78 times since 1960, 49 times under Republican presidents and 29 times under Democrats.
The debt ceiling increased twice under Donald Trump. He started in 2017 with a national debt at $19.9 trillion which grew to over $27 trillion by the end of his term.
Barack Obama oversaw the debt ceiling increasing on seven occasions from $11.315 trillion when he was sworn into office to some $14.294 trillion or 26 percent by summer 2011.
Under George W. Bush's two terms, the debt ceiling nearly doubled from $5.95 trillion in 2001 to $11.315 trillion in 2009, an increase of $5.365 trillion or 90%.
And under Bill Clinton’s two terms, the debt ceiling was raised on four occasions from $4.145 trillion in 1993 to $5.95 trillion in 2001, an increase of $1.805 trillion or 44%.
And that’s why it doesn’t matter. We’ll raise the debt ceiling so we may borrow to pay our bills which costs us less than not doing so.
So, for everyone quibbling about the national debt, the question is, “Did you support the tax cuts and increased budget bills?”
The Congressional Budget Office estimated at the time of the 2017 tax cuts, they would cost $2.289 trillion in lost revenues over 10 years. That, plus the immediate increase in spending allowed by Congress jumped the next year’s deficit by nearly $1 trillion in that year alone.
That’s what causes debt. More funds going out than coming in. Now is not the time to fight over the debt ceiling. That will only cost us more. So, increase the debt limit and pay our bills as we’re constitutionally obligated to do. Then address taxes and spending. If our congressional representatives say they can’t do that, then it’s time to hire other congressional representatives.
Tom Crouser is a business consultant living in Mink Shoals. Reach him at tom@crouser.com and follow @TomCrouser on Twitter. Also connect via Facebook and LinkedIn.