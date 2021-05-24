Gov. Jim Justice is justified in ending the $300-a-week federal unemployment supplemental benefits on June 19, nearly three months before they expire. Here are a few of the reasons why.
First, there is the math. Minimum wage in West Virginia is $8.75 per hour, except for tipped employees. There, employers can pay a lower hourly minimum wage if the tips and the lower pay add up to at least the full minimum wage. Of course, tips could increase a workers’ wage to above the minimum wage, as well. That said, $8.75 an hour for a full-time worker (2,080 hours per year) is only $18,200 in yearly earnings. Proposals are out there for the federal minimum wage to increase to about $15 an hour ($31,200 yearly), although I think it will end up being about $12 an hour, after Congress finishes its wrangling ($24,960 yearly).
COVID-19 knocked the economy for a loop. Congress initially provided an additional $600 per week in the March 2020 Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Stability Act (CARES). That ran out last year, and then Congress substituted a $300-per-week supplement, instead of the $600.
Uniquely, the $600 federal benefit, added to the base unemployment, produced an anomaly of workers receiving more on unemployment than they did while working full-time. For instance, in West Virginia, there are 254 wage benefit classes based on an employees’ earnings during their base period. If someone earned $40,150 or more, then their maximum unemployment benefit is $424 per week ($22,048 annualized). Add the $600 supplemental benefit and it increases to $53,248 yearly for a worker earning $40,150 at their job. With the stepped-down $300 weekly benefit, it amounts to $37,648, compared to $40,150 of earnings, when employed, or a shortage of $2,502.
Obviously, not everyone earns this much. A person earning the current state minimum wage of $8.75 an hour, or $18,200 a year (class 107), would receive a $192 weekly benefit ($9,984 yearly) that would be increased to $41,184 with the $600 weekly federal supplemental benefit, or $25,584 with the stepped-down $300 weekly benefit, or still about $15,600 more than they would earn by working full-time.
And the same holds true for all other classes between the $8.75 state minimum wage and the maximum $19.30 an hour.
Now, why would Congress pay workers more on unemployment than the worker could earn while employed full time?
Most agree that, if someone makes $20 an hour while employed, they can survive on $20 an hour while unemployed. If that, or any wage, isn’t a living wage, we can and should do something about it, but not through unemployment.
But Congress had a problem. Most states couldn’t reprogram their antiquated computers to compare unemployment compensation with the wages a person previously made. So, while Congress saved money in the short-run by not upgrading computers, it lost money in the long-run by not being able to compare what employees earned when fully employed to their unemployment benefits.
The result? Maybe not what you’d think. Our unemployment rate was at 5.3% in March 2020. The rate then jumped to a high of 15.6% in April 2020 as employers temporarily closed their doors, but that rate has steadily fallen.
Fact is that the April 2021 West Virginia rate is 5.8%, the latest data available. So, we’re only 0.5% above where we started in March 2020, which obviously demonstrates that people would rather work than accept unemployment, when given the choice.
But many still complain that unemployed workers could make more on unemployment than they can employed. That is possible.
Therefore, the governor is right. We should eliminate the federal supplement. When we do, employers may compete for employees the old-fashioned way — raise wages and extend benefits such as health care, vacations, holidays and more. Employers might pay for these by increasing prices and eliminating the additional unemployment tax expenses. And our economy will be back to normal. Employers won’t have the excuse that they are competing with government for workers.
So, let me say it again. On this plan, Justice is justified.