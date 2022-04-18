In August 2019, I wrote that a recession would occur sooner rather than later. Well, it’s later, and it still hasn’t happened. However, respected economists are once again chattering about a recession. So, what would a recession mean to us regular folk? Here’s the skinny.
First, some context. Our Gross Domestic Product is like the total of all businesses’ sales in the United States. If total sales decrease two consecutive quarters, no matter how slight, then that’s commonly considered a recession.
That’s not what’s happening now, though.
Inflation is up. That’s where more money chases the same — or fewer — goods and services so prices increase. It costs $108.50 to buy what $100 would have bought in March of last year, for instance.
Meanwhile, unemployment declined to 3.6% in March 2022. The number of unemployed declined by 318,000, to 5.952 million, while employed workers rose by 736,000, to 158.458 million. Additionally, the labor force participation rate edged up to 62.4% in March, the highest level since March 2020.
What does one have to do with the other? Former Treasury secretary Larry Summers, now a Harvard professor, says a combination of high inflation and low unemployment historically spawns a recession as government clamps down to fight inflation. In fact, he’s skeptical that the Federal Reserve can now chart a path that will see the country out of our current inflation without experiencing a “hard landing” or recession.
You see, when inflation is too high, consumers reduce spending at some point. This reduced spending decreases overall sales or Gross Domestic Product. Then two quarters of that is a recession.
By the way, Summers is famously more pessimistic than his peers, with economists pegging the chance of a recession in the next year at just 27.5% in a recent Bloomberg survey. Summers and others feel the Federal Reserve (aka Fed) will raise interest rates too aggressively and trigger a recession by depressing consumer buying.
The Fed oversees monetary policy through interest rates and the quantity of money in the economy. So, it’s their job to navigate. Today, that means to slow economic growth and control inflation to keep growth to about an ideal 2% to 3%, thus avoiding both inflation and recession.
Lower than the 2% to 3%, and we could have deflation, where prices fall, causing consumers to wait for even lower prices and overall GDP drops further. That’s even worse than inflation, since interest rates can’t fight deflation, as interest rates can’t be lowered to less than zero.
We’ve had 11 recessions since World War II lasting on average 11.1 months, according to the National Bureau of Economic Research. The shortest was six months (1980) and often is counted with the 1981-82 recession, while the longest lasted 18 months (2007-09). The economy typically shrinks an average of 1.4% over two quarters before growth resumes.
So what? To most folks, the real impact is unemployment. Since World War II, unemployment peaked twice during recessions, at 10.8% (November 1982) and 10% (October 2009). However, most recession unemployment hits about 6.3% (June 2003) to 7.8% (June 1992), which is double last month’s 3.6% unemployment rate.
Conceivably then, unemployment could double from the official count of 10.1 million in February 2022 to 20.2 million. And many economists think that the 10.1 million is understated.
As Harry Truman said, it’s a recession when your neighbor loses their job, and a depression when you lose your own.
And that’s the reverse of our current high inflation; unemployment.
When will a recession occur? No one knows, but I predicted in 2019 that it would be before West Virginia University wins the Big 12 football championship. So far, that prediction holds.
What will a recession mean? Business productivity (sales per employee) falls, workers are laid off (unemployment up), families are less stable, people’s health and well-being are negatively affected, and living standards fall.
Almost makes us want to enjoy this time of inflation.