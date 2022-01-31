So, Russia looks as if it will invade Ukraine, while Republicans debate whose side we should be on and argue that there are few logical reasons we should become involved. Yet, here we are.
Here’s some background for you as we ponder what to do.
The United States has always been the champion of democracy standing firm against authoritarian regimes, which logically propels us to assume Ukraine’s side. But, granted, we don’t know much about the country.
While Ukraine is small compared to Russia, it is the second-largest nation by land mass in Europe, at 233,032 square miles, which is nearly the size of Texas (268,820 square miles). Ukraine’s border with adversaries Russia (stretching 1,426 miles) and Belarus (674 miles) is about the distance from New York City to Salt Lake City.
Kyiv, the capital, sits in the center-north of the country, much like Chicago, and is home to about 2.9 million people, 1.2 million more than in the entirety of West Virginia.
The country has a larger population than California (44 million to 39.5 million), and Chernobyl, home of the 1986 nuclear disaster, is only 60 miles north.
Russia and Ukraine have a long and complicated relationship, starting in the Middle Ages, when the powerful Kievan Rus’ state ruled modern-day Belarus, Ukraine and part of Russia from part of the 9th century through some of the 13th. In fact, Russia was named after the Rus, a Scandinavian people.
Since then, Ukraine has been ruled by various powers, including Poland, Lithuania, the Ottoman Empire and the Tsardom of Russia.
After World War II, the country became part of the Soviet Union. Ukraine gained its independence in 1991, after the dissolution of the USSR.
Since then, NATO added numerous former Soviet bloc countries. These include the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Bulgaria, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Albania, Croatia, Montenegro and North Macedonia.
According to the CIA’s World Factbook, Ukraine, under President Viktor Yanukovych, backtracked in 2013 on European Union agreements and sought closer ties with Russia, leading to protests and a new, pro- Western government in 2014, with Yanukovych fleeing to Russia.
Shortly thereafter, Russia invaded Ukraine’s Crimean Peninsula and supplied proxies with arms in two of Ukraine’s eastern provinces, driving an armed conflict that continues to this day.
Ukraine suffers from a very high poverty rate and has experienced severe government corruption. However, because of its extensive, fertile farmlands, it is one of the largest grain exporters in the world.
It also maintains the third-largest military in Europe, after Russia and France.
Here are three reasons currently being put forth to defend Ukraine.
- First, besides the egregious loss of life in Ukraine, where 78% of the population is Christian, most agree that the immediate effect of Russian invasion would be soaring natural gas prices. Russia is the world’s second-largest producer of natural gas behind the United States, and they likely would shut off exports to Europe. That would increase prices on our gas and, possibly, oil as Russia is the No. 1 one producer of crude oil.
- Second, an invasion, occupation or annexation would affect the global order, which would affect our security and prosperity. It could spark a wider war, bringing NATO and, thus, the United States into direct combat. It also could embolden Russia to be more aggressive in cyberattacks designed to undermine Western democracies.
- And third, the domino theory is still active. If we don’t prevent Russia, an authoritarian state, from invading Ukraine, a Christian democracy, then China will feel freer to invade Taiwan, Iran will be freer to menace Israel, and there’s no telling what trouble North Korea will create.
There is nothing in our best interest, either long-term or short-term, that would be achieved by abandoning Ukraine. Most probably, it would increase the odds of Russian aggression with a NATO ally, forcing America into a hot war, which is the real reason for our concern.
Besides, we should never be on the side of an authoritarian government invading a democracy.