Why do we care about Russia invading Ukraine? There’s the obvious humanitarian reason, a couple of practical ones, but there’s one big reason that should even dissuade Donald Trump and his acolytes from declaring Putin a genius. Here they are.
First is the humanitarian one. Senior Biden administration officials warned of the potential deaths of 25,000 to 50,000 civilians, 5,000 to 25,000 members of the Ukrainian military and 3,000 to 10,000 members of the Russian military. The invasion, they said, also could result in 1 million to 5 million refugees, with many of them pouring into Poland.
Then, there are practical ones. Our crude oil and, thus, gasoline prices will go up. OilPrice.com predicts gasoline prices of $4 per gallon in the next few weeks.
Same can be said for wheat. Together, Russia and the Ukraine produce nearly one-quarter of the world’s wheat, so the disruption will cut off some international shipments causing prices to go up. The countries also are key suppliers of barley, sunflower seed oil, vegetable oil and corn, among other products.
Then, we can expect disruptive cyberattacks. Russia won’t likely accept our sanctions without reaction. The 2020 SolarWinds hack against government agencies and the 2021 Colonial Pipeline ransomware attack are examples.
These reasons, however, pale to the most significant reason we must care.
Sen. Ben Sasse, R-Neb., said in an interview late last week, “I think ultimately Americans are going to make a wise and smart choice about understanding why our rooting interests here should be against the evil Vladimir Putin, because the guy has big-ass weapons — and he’s evil — you could think he’s a genius and evil or you could think he’s a madman and evil — but the reality is, he has a lot of weapons and has a lot of will, so we have to care.”
He was asked to be specific about what we should do now.
Sasse complimented the administration for acknowledging that more troops are needed in Germany and Poland and said the administration is making the right choice. He then added, “Again, I want the American people to understand — because there’s a bunch of clickbait isolationists out there who pretend we are talking about putting ground troops in Ukraine — nobody is talking about that. We’re talking about putting troops in our NATO allies to make sure Putin doesn’t cross those borders and to make sure he doesn’t see NATO and the U.S. will as a paper tiger. But at the level of what weapons, I think it probably best to let the Pentagon officials make those arguments, but we’ve seen in the past, with Javelins [anti-tank missiles] and Sting Rays [or Stingers, a portable air-defense missile] going back to 2014, we’ve never been urgent enough ... and we need to make sure that none of the Ukraine resistance fighters have any fear that they are possibly going to run out of ammo ... just real basic-level stuff ... you have grandmas trying to defend high rises on the outskirts of Kyiv ... and those folks need to know that there won’t be some dumb bureaucratic answer that says, ‘Well, we put in the requisite ... request form ... and then that had a process with it ... and three and six months later, we still didn’t get around to it ... . There needs to be an urgency, and the president needs to lead on that ... . [Joe Biden] is going to send up an emergency supplemental request for defense spending ... because they underfunded the Pentagon last year ... . We need to make sure they aren’t short of cash as they need to get weapons to the Ukrainians this week and this month.”
And that’s a big reason we should care about Russia invading Ukraine. The fool has nuclear weapons that can harm us. Even Donald Trump should be able to understand that.