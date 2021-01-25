Hope I’m wrong, but announcing that any computer program will be ready before it goes live is a gamble. A big gamble. Ask Barack Obama about the healthcare.gov debacle in 2013.
Nonetheless, that’s what state officials did last Thursday when they announced that vaccination.wv.gov was to go live Monday at 8 a.m. The website appeared to be working, although media members mentioned a few glitches during Gov. Jim Justice’s Monday briefing, and state officials also mentioned a hiccup with the phone line set up for registration.
In any case, no one should be taking a victory lap.
In asking residents who are already registered not to register again on this new state system, the Kanawha-Charleston County Health Department reported that it had a backlog of about 180,000 on a “wait list.”
To me, that’s a sign of how ill-devised the current plan is.
Why? Kanawha County had a population of 180,454 (2018) and of those, about 16% should be over 65, if our age distribution matches the state’s. That indicates that 151,128 on the wait list (180,000 on wait list minus 28,872 over 65) are otherwise eligible first responders, essential workers, teachers and other prioritized residents. And that’s assuming they haven’t received vaccinations yet.
That doesn’t seem right, considering the experience others who tried to register through the former phone system have had. I dialed 150 times over an hour and a half in one sitting and didn’t get through before the system was closed. Many reported similar situations.
What gives? Well, all vaccination clinics are open to any West Virginian meeting the criteria. So, I assume the excess registrants come from surrounding counties.
And that’s a symptom of the larger problem. The registration problem started with Donald Trump’s “not my fault” management style. He set up at least three different heads of COVID-19 response at the federal level including: Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar, Vice President Mike Pence, and task force coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx.
And then he asserted the federal role was limited to delivering vaccines to states where the states would finish the last mile.
It should have been apparent to everyone then that we would need a massive vaccination campaign, even before we had a vaccine. Let’s do the numbers. We must register up to 330 million residents in 3,242 counties (and county equivalents).
That’s 105,029 people to be scheduled for 210,057 appointments per county to obtain two inoculations.
And some counties are much larger, such as Los Angeles County, California, with 10,039,107 residents.
Nonetheless, processing an average of 210,057 appointments is a major task. If we had a unified command of the entire process, we could have been working on a registration system and the vaccine at the same time.
In fact, the Trump administration did a good job with Operation Warp Speed, as far as it went. The public-private partnership accelerated the development, manufacturing and distribution of COVID-19 vaccines, therapeutics and diagnostics.
The problem is that it was a mile race, and they only carried the baton for three-quarters of a mile. They left behind a disjointed system in which we can’t identify the amount of vaccine we have, where it is or when it will be shipped. The federal government and the manufacturers must work that out.
They also left it up to the states to get shots in arms and for counties to figure out how to register folks to get their vaccines.
So, what do we need to do, given the current mess? We need to develop a better method of registering and scheduling. This answer has a direct effect on the number of people who will die before this pandemic is over.
Now, our state government has implemented a system purchased from a private contractor. Hopefully, this will solve our registration and scheduling problems. That won’t be our only problem, but it is a problem that will have to be solved.
However, even if it works flawlessly, no one should be celebrating. We could and should have had this ready on day one, the day the vaccine was approved.