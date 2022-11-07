Annual inflation increased from 3.2% in 2011 to 8.3% in 2022. What’s that got to do with Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va.? Without him, it would have been worse. Here’s more.
In the fall of 2020, Nariman Behravesh, Chief Economist of IHS Markit, said on the World Economic Forum website, “[Our economic condition is] about three times as bad as the global financial crisis of 2008 … it’s the worst downturn we’ve had globally since the 1930s.”
In response, Congress passed the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, signed by Donald Trump. That pumped $2.2 trillion into our economy.
Inflation traditionally is caused when the amount of money (demand) is increased without changing supply. Or when the supply decreases and demand remain the same.
So, Congress and the Trump administration delivered the first inflationary blow. However, understand we had never been in a situation like that so the infusion of $2.2 trillion into the economy was a gamble between deep depression and inflation. Under such circumstances, I would have chosen the inflation gamble as well.
Later that year, the 2020 election resulted in Democrats thinking they won. Well, they did, and they didn’t. Democrat Joe Biden captured the White House, but in the U.S. Senate, Democrats underperformed with a net gain of only three seats resulting in a 50-50 tie. Further, they lost 12 seats to Republicans in the House leaving them with a reduced majority of 222 to 213. So, while the election was a rebuke of Donald Trump, it mainly was a stalemate in Congress.
Nonetheless, progressive Democrats acted as if they won a mandate. They introduced an infrastructure bill of nearly $4 trillion and proposed funding projects many did not consider infrastructure such as: Workforce development, manufacturing and small business, research and development and job training, home healthcare workers, VA hospitals, public schools and community colleges, public housing, clean energy, broadband deployment, as well as resiliency.
While all were arguably desirable, the overall expense was too much for too many, so the administration broke the bill into two parts. Then the Build Back Better Act was spun off from the American Jobs Plan, as a $3.5 trillion Democratic reconciliation package that included provisions related to climate change and social policy. Eventually, the price was lowered to $1.7 trillion.
Budget reconciliation is a special procedure set up to override the 60-vote filibuster rule of the Senate. Reconciliation bills require 51 votes, but can only be used infrequently and on budget matters as ruled by the Senate Parliamentarian.
During negotiations, Manchin publicly pulled his support for the bill leaving himself as a pariah among the now-one-vote-short Democrats. Much of it had to do with procedural tactics used to calculate the cost of the bill. Some programs were “sunset” after a short period where they realistically were anticipated to continue with funding to be decided later.
When pressed, the Congressional Budget Office estimated that the legislation without sunsets would “increase the deficit by $3 trillion over 2022 to 2031.” This assumed that any extension wouldn’t be paid for. Democrats, on the other hand, argued that they would be paid for in subsequent legislation.
In short, Manchin ultimately rejected the bill over the procedural tactics used for justification.
Later, he negotiated the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 as a landmark law aiming to curb inflation by reducing the deficit, lowering prescription drug prices, and investing in domestic energy production while promoting clean energy.
The law represents the largest investment in climate change in United States history and included expansion and modernization of the Internal Revenue Service.
The projected impact of the bill on inflation is disputed. However, had he not done what he did, billions more would have increased inflation. How much? I consulted my most trusted economist, me, and I estimate that inflation would have increased from 8.3% in 2022 to the 12% range.
So, let’s pause from partisan politics this election day 2022 and say “thanks” to Joe Manchin.