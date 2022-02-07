How much cash should we set aside for emergencies? Each of us differs depending on whether we are risk takers or risk adverse. That’s why it’s hard to get agreement among spouses. Some want to spend now, others to save.
So, it is exponentially harder for us, as a state, to agree on how much to set aside.
Therefore, shouldn’t our legislators be debating a method to determine what our target savings should be, instead of what to spend it on? Here are my thoughts.
A fairly standard definition of state “rainy day” funds is a reserved amount to be used when budget shortfalls occur. This usually is because revenue doesn’t hit expectations. Personal income tax collection could be down because of a recession, or a pandemic, believe it or not. Or an industry could pay less because of tough times. Coal comes to mind.
Likewise, expenses can go up. Gasoline could double in price and affect state government adversely, just as it affects us as individuals.
Add to that our constitutional requirement for our state budget to be balanced each year, and we the people would suffer when taxes rise or services are cut whenever the budget mark is missed. So, West Virginia’s Rainy Day Fund is as critical as grease to an axle.
At the end of Arch Moore’s third term as governor (1985-89) the state was in tough financial shape, largely because of tax cuts meant to encourage businesses. Didn’t work. The result was that our state bills weren’t being paid promptly and the government was holding our state income tax refunds for extended periods.
When Gaston Caperton took office, he found the fiscal condition worse than anticipated and, along with the Legislature, raised taxes substantially. In 1994, they established the Rainy Day Fund, more formally the Revenue Shortfall Reserve Fund, meant to offset shortfalls in revenue and to allow the governor to borrow when needed, as well as to allow the Legislature to appropriate extra funds in emergencies.
According to the state Budget Office, the Rainy Day Fund (both parts) now has a total of $1.03 billion, or about 23% of our current $4.5 billion budget (as of Jan. 31). That has drawn attention because $1 billion could be used to reduce taxes or fund programs.
Well, is $1 billion too much? Is it enough? Or too little?
Let’s look at other states. According to the Tax Foundation, in 2020, most states had 8% of one year’s budget set aside. West Virginia’s 23% looks great compared to that as, well as compared to our neighboring states of Ohio (7.7%); Pennsylvania (1.0%); Virginia (6.0%); and Kentucky (2.6%).
But being tallest of a group of short people doesn’t make us tall.
On the other hand, Wyoming has 109%.
So, I look at a similar organization to state government and see how they do it. And that’s homeowners’ associations. Yes, homeowners’ associations. I’m a former president of one.
Although only 5% of West Virginians are estimated to be in a homeowners’ association, they included 351,000 communities in the United States containing 73.9 million residents in 2019. That’s compared to all cities in the United States with a population of 100,000 or more, with 96.6 million total residents. So, while associations don’t cover more residents, they include a significant number.
Most associations have a reserve requirement for the same reason states have a rainy day fund, to assure there is enough money to cover anticipated costs.
Biggest difference is a state tends not to anticipate future costs.
For homeowner associations, professionals recommend a 100%-of-budget fund but accede that 70% is descent. Anything below 70%, however, and the association faces the likelihood of needing special assessments or increased dues to cover costs. That’s like a state having to increase taxes or decrease services.
Now, do you think 23% is enough to have in our Rainy Day Fund? I don’t. But, regardless, this is the debate our Legislature should have. They shouldn’t be debating what to spend the fund on just because we have it.