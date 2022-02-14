Inflation sucks. We spend $117.68 to buy what $100 would have bought in 2016. Heck, it costs 7% more to buy what we bought last year.
Everyone blames Joe Biden, Donald Trump or greedy corporations. Least it seems that way. But it’s more complex than that.
Here’s one big reason for the increase. Stick with me.
Inflation occurs when more money chases the same, or fewer, goods and services. At least that’s the monetarist’s outlook as explained by Milton Friedman. John Maynard Keynes would beg to differ somewhat, but let’s follow Friedman’s concept.
What is money? Not as easy to define as you think. Economists put money into classes. M0 is cash, coins and banknotes (paper money). M1 is M0 plus demand deposits — checking, savings, traveler’s checks and other such accounts. M2 is all that plus short-term time bank deposits and 24-hour money market funds or stuff that converts to cash within 24 hours.
M3 includes M2 plus longer-term time deposits and money market funds with more than 24-hour maturity, up to two years, and deposits redeemable with up to three months’ notice, such as certificates of deposit.
There are more classes, but you get the idea. The higher the M number, the more time required to convert the funds to cash.
Now, M2 is what economists regard as money for the purposes of inflation.
The quantity of money is controlled by the Federal Reserve, our central banking system, established in 1913 to alleviate financial crises (such as the panic of 1907). Its role has grown ever since (Great Depression, Great Recession, etc.).
Through controlling money, the Federal Reserve maximizes employment, stabilizes and moderates interest rates and grows the economy. These often-conflicting goals are particularly balanced to minimize inflation (1.5% to 2% is the goal).
The president appoints the Federal Reserve Board, but the Federal Open Market Committee (the board plus five of 12 regional Federal Reserve Bank presidents voting) makes policies increasing or decreasing the money supply.
Although part of the federal government, the Federal Reserve is “an independent central bank.” Its decisions aren’t approved by the president or anyone else in government. It raises its own funds through fees, and members’ terms span presidential and congressional terms.
So, what has happened to our M2 money supply?
It’s up considerably.
Since 2017, when Trump took office, it’s up 62% ($13,288.7 billion to $21,638.1 billion in December 2021). Specifically, during Trump’s term, it increased 46% and another 12% during Biden’s first year in office.
Why?
Remember the CARES Act during the Trump term that added $2.2 trillion in economic stimulus? It produced a $367 billion loan and grant program for small business (Payroll Protection Program, Economic Disaster Loan funding); expansion of unemployment benefits and an increase of $600 a week over base benefits for four months; direct payments to families of $1,200 per adult and $500 per child; $500 billion in corporate loans; $25 billion for airlines; $4 billion for air cargo carriers; $3 billion for airline contractors; and $150 billion to state and local governments.
Then, under Biden, the American Rescue Plan, a $1.9 trillion stimulus, was passed that paid out another $1,400 per adult; extended unemployment with a reduced bonus; and increased the child tax credit to $3,000 per child (under 18), or $3,600 (under 6); made the credit fully refundable and began issuing checks in July 2021 through the end of that year.
The Federal Reserve also has been buying government securities to increase the money supply.
So, the big reason for inflation is that more money is chasing the same or fewer goods.
On the flip side, markets didn’t crash, taking our 401(k)s with it. The economy is robust, and many businesses are alive and mostly healthy. And we might be turning the corner on the coronavirus. Oh yes, individually, we’re still alive.
So, all we must do is whip inflation now. Hey, that’s catchy. Anyone have any of Gerald Ford’s WIN buttons?