If neither the radical right conspiracists in the Republican Party or the left-wing socialists of the Democratic Party represent your view, then perhaps it’s time for us to go back to something old that’s new again. That’s fusion voting. That’s also assuming our Legislature will make it available to us.
So, what is fusion voting and how does it work? Sit down. This will take a minute. Here goes.
Fusion voting is where a candidate is allowed to appear as a nominee of multiple parties, usually one major party and one or more minor parties. Then, total votes are counted, just as they are now, and the person with the most wins, regardless of party the vote was cast under.
Historically, fusion voting was legal in nearly every state until the early 1900s, when the major parties began objecting. Today, it’s technically legal in seven states but practiced only in a few.
Currently, there are four parties recognized in West Virginia: the Democratic, Republican, Libertarian and Mountain parties. However, let’s say a Senior Party was properly formed (must receive 1% of the total votes cast for governor in the last election).
Now, if I were the Senior Party nominee for U.S. Senate, many wouldn’t vote for me, even as popular as I am. Why? Because many would consider it a wasted vote, as my chances of winning would be slim to none.
However, if Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., or Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., were the Senior Party nominee in addition to their nomination of the Democratic or Republican party, it would tell the voter while they’re in the voting booth the candidacies that are acceptable to the Senior Party as well as the majority party through the dual listing.
So, this endorsement from the Senior Party would clarify the candidate’s positions and allow voters to cast a more informed vote, especially in more minor races.
Here’s what Ballotpedia has to say about fusion voting:
“Fusion makes for a more informative ballot. Today, voters do not always know where candidates stand, especially regarding down-ballot races. With fusion, a candidate will typically have one major party endorsement, just as today, but may also have one or more minor-party lines. An endorsement from a minor party can clarify a candidate’s positions and allow voters to cast a more informed vote.”
Not only that, it would require candidates to moderate their positions to be acceptable to the Senior Party (or Moderate Party or Rural Party, or whatever). And that’s what would stop candidates from doubling down in catering to the extremes of a current majority party.
A paper on fusion voting was written by Benjamin Healey, of the Massachusetts Public Policy Institute, and Myriah Pahl, of Dēmos, a nonpartisan public policy research and advocacy organization, answering many of the questions about fusion voting. Here are some of those questions and replies:
- Couldn’t the same thing be done through endorsements? An endorsement conveys the same information but isn’t accessible to all. Fusion voting, with the information in front of the voter, makes casting an informed vote easier.
- Wouldn’t there be a problem with double-voting (voting for same candidate more than once for the same office)? The authors talked to officials in three states where fusion voting is used, and they reported that double-voting is rare. Nevertheless, in New York, a ballot that has two votes for the same candidate gets recorded as a vote for the candidate but for no party. In Connecticut, the secretary of state instructed clerks to count double votes as votes for the candidate under the smaller party. In South Carolina, new voting machines do not allow double votes.
- Wouldn’t fusion voting greatly increase the workload of clerks? The authors found that, in fusion states, the procedure adds no more work than any other independent or third-party candidate.
- Why did the major parties object to fusion voting back in the early 1900s? They said it gave third parties too much power.
Hmmm. For that reason alone, it’s probably time to go back to it.