Six Colorado residents launched a lawsuit to remove Donald Trump from the presidential ballot, based on his alleged violation of the third clause in the 14th Amendment stating that no person shall hold elected office who “engaged in insurrection or rebellion” against the United States.

Some say he must be convicted before such an action is taken. However, several prominent conservative legal scholars say he’s already ineligible. Here’s the reasoning.

Tom Crouser is a business consultant living in Mink Shoals. Reach him at tom

@crouser.com and follow

@TomCrouser on Twitter. Also connect via Facebook and LinkedIn.

