Six Colorado residents launched a lawsuit to remove Donald Trump from the presidential ballot, based on his alleged violation of the third clause in the 14th Amendment stating that no person shall hold elected office who “engaged in insurrection or rebellion” against the United States.
Some say he must be convicted before such an action is taken. However, several prominent conservative legal scholars say he’s already ineligible. Here’s the reasoning.
Section 3 of the 14th Amendment, known as the Disqualification Clause, was a response to Southern states that sent “unrepentant” former Confederates to Congress. For example, Alexander Stephens, a prewar member of the House who served as the Confederate State’s vice president, was sent to represent Georgia in the Senate.
The Senate refused to seat him, created the 14th Amendment and then required the defeated Confederate states to ratify it to regain congressional representation. Southerners, naturally, bitterly opposed it.
Fast forward and today, Section 3 still disqualifies from “federal or state office anyone who, having taken an oath as a public official to support the Constitution, subsequently engages in ‘insurrection or rebellion’ against the United States” or gives “aid and comfort” to its enemies.
That’s a problem for Donald Trump.
According to conservative constitutional scholars William Baude and Michael Paulsen, “It disqualifies former President Donald Trump, and potentially many others, because of their participation in the attempted overthrow of the 2020 presidential election.”
They say that, unless Congress grants Trump amnesty, he cannot run for nor hold the office of the presidency again because of his behavior surrounding the events of Jan. 6, 2021. Yet, read the amendment closely, and you will find it says “hold” an office, not “run” for office. How can they say he cannot run for the office?
Another pair of constitutional scholars, liberal law professor Laurence Tribe and conservative former federal judge J. Michael Luttig agreed that, in this case, the Colorado secretary of state can deny Trump a spot on the ballot.
As a reminder, Luttig advised former vice president Mike Pence on how to handle the Jan. 6, 2021, election certification vote and later testified before the House Select Committee on the Jan. 6 attack.
Luttig, in an interview in The New Yorker, described it this way, “No legislation by Congress or judicial decision or any other finding in a court of law — by virtue of a conviction in a criminal trial, for instance — is necessary for the clause to operate against someone who has previously taken an oath to support the Constitution of the United States and thereafter engaged in insurrection or rebellion against the Constitution of the United States.”
Huh? He said Trump doesn’t have to be convicted, rather he’s already ineligible. That’s because the amendment is “self-executing.”
Asked for an example of something else self-executing, he said, “The most obvious example ... is the age requirement in order to become President of the United States. So, suppose that someone who was 32 years old applied to be on the ballot in a given state, and it was undisputed that that person was 32 years old and not 35 years old. It would be the Constitution itself that would empower that state election official to disqualify that candidate from the ballot for the Presidency.”
Another example would be a restriction from putting Barack Obama or George W. Bush on the ballot again, since they have both served two terms. They are ineligible.
The pair of constitutional scholars, Tribe and Luttig, agreed that Trump’s actions on Jan. 6, 2021, amounted to insurrection against the United States and, thus, serve as a self-executing violation of the 14th Amendment.
Will it hold up? A New Mexico county commissioner, convicted of misdemeanor trespass because he entered the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, was removed from office under the amendment last year.
It is up to each secretary of state to determine if Donald Trump will be allowed on the ballot in their state. And that should be of grave concern to Trump.