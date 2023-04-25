Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

According to some, Moody’s Investors Service, a credit rating agency for government and large corporations, gave the “A-OK” to West Virginia’s recent tax cut as good policy. Not so fast, Sherlock.

While Moody’s did okey-doke the deal, it didn’t claim it was good public policy. It attested to the fact the tax cut wouldn’t harm the state’s ability to pay its bonds and thus protect bond investors. They didn’t claim it was a good public policy for stakeholders, the citizens. Here are the details.

Tom Crouser is a business consultant living in Mink Shoals. Reach him at tom

@crouser.com and follow

@TomCrouser on Twitter. Also connect via Facebook and LinkedIn.

