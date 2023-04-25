According to some, Moody’s Investors Service, a credit rating agency for government and large corporations, gave the “A-OK” to West Virginia’s recent tax cut as good policy. Not so fast, Sherlock.
While Moody’s did okey-doke the deal, it didn’t claim it was good public policy. It attested to the fact the tax cut wouldn’t harm the state’s ability to pay its bonds and thus protect bond investors. They didn’t claim it was a good public policy for stakeholders, the citizens. Here are the details.
Gov. Jim Justice and the Legislature agreed last session on a tax plan reducing each personal income tax bracket by 21%, creating a full rebate on vehicle property taxes and a 50% rebate on personal property taxes small businesses pay on equipment and inventory.
In dollars, that’s somewhere between $600 million and $700 million each year between 2023 and 2028 on the income tax reduction. Add in the property tax cuts and, by fiscal 2028, the total will be about $881 million per year.
Now, I assume they chose cutting taxes because we’ve solved our significant problems, and the best use of extra cash would be to return it to taxpayers.
Not exactly.
Unsolved major problems that we could buy our way out of were identified by Mountain State Spotlight’s report, “How lawmakers did and didn’t address West Virginia’s major issues during the 2023 legislative session.”
The report identifies some policy differences one might not agree with, however, specific issues involving cash were listed, as well.
Like what?
We have a shortage of roughly 1,500 teachers in West Virginia. Teachers’ unions flagged low pay as one reason. Now, one can say a union representing teachers will always find that teachers are paid too little. However, a study by www.business.org compared average teacher pay to the average of other in-state occupations and ranked them by their percentage difference.
They found West Virginia 32nd, with an average teacher salary (2020-21) at $50,621, 8.1% above other state occupations, but lowest in dollars among neighboring states. That’s compared to Pennsylvania (ranked No. 1, at $71,281 or 28.5% above), Ohio (ranked 11th, at $61,687 or 16% above), Virginia (ranked 49th, at $59,267, 4.9% below), Kentucky (ranked 20th, at $54,384, 12.9% above), and Maryland (ranked 18th, at $74,514, 13.1% above).
Lest you believe these are biased results, average teacher salaries were sourced from the National Center for Educational Statistics. The average salary for all occupations by state came from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.
Two West Virginia bills that would have substantially raised teacher salaries died in committee in 2023. However, a bill that raised many employees’ salary, including teachers, by $2,300 was passed. That was mitigated by a PEIA premium raise expected to increase employee premiums by roughly 25%.
So what?
Recent tests from the National Assessment of Educational Progress show that only 22% of the state’s fourth-grade students are at or above proficient reading levels. By eighth grade, the number drops to 21%.
Education isn’t the only area of concern. As of January 2023, there were over 1,000 vacancies for correctional officers in West Virginia, a record high. A bill that would have given an additional $10,000 in pay over two years to these officers failed.
The state reportedly also has lost more than 35% of emergency medical technicians and 15% of our paramedics, according to the West Virginia Emergency Medical Services Coalition.
The Mountain State Spotlight report also highlighted staff shortages in fields ranging from nursing to child protection services to school cafeteria workers.
I think our legislators are confusing efficiency (the cost of government) with effectiveness (results) and congratulating themselves for the wrong thing.
While costs may be reduced by not performing essential services and, thus, protecting bond holders, it doesn’t necessarily serve citizens.
So, while we ideally might not want to pay anything for state government, we need to pay to keep teachers teaching, EMS responding and correctional officers protecting us.
Could legislators be focused on delivering cheap government, instead of an effective one?