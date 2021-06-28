One can’t explain all critical race theory in these few words, but here’s one basic concept central to this political and cultural fistfight brewing now. Note this is not being taught in our public schools. This is to help explain what it is. Here we go.
Kimberlé Williams Crenshaw, born and raised in Canton, Ohio, originated the term when she and a few other Harvard students created the Critical Race Theory workshop. She is now one of its leading scholars and developer of the theory of intersectionality. She is also a lawyer, civil rights advocate, philosopher and a full-time professor at the UCLA School of Law and the Columbia Law School.
As for intersectionality, it is essentially the recognition that people are complex. When we think of whites, we tend to think of a monolithic group, as we do with Blacks, or conservatives, or progressives.
But none of us are just one thing and legislation doesn’t always affect all members of a group the same.
Michael Sam, who is Black, was the first openly gay player drafted by the National Football League, though he never made a roster and ended up playing professionally in Canada. So, is he Black, gay or a football player? He’s a unique combination of all.
Crenshaw developed the theory of how these overlapping or intersecting social identities, particularly minority identities, related to systems and structures and how this led to oppression, domination or discrimination.
This is based on our understanding of race.
Most view race as biological, meaning people with shared physical characteristics, such as skin color, facial features and stature. And since white Europeans colonized everyone about 300 years ago, the European look became the “premier source of human identity.”
According to evolutionary theory, we all began in sub-Saharan Africa and migrated throughout the world. As we did, natural selection favored dark skin for people in hot, sunny climates because the heavy amounts of melanin that produce dark skin protect against severe sunburn, cancer and other problems. By the same process, light skin was favored for people living in cooler, less sunny climates, because dark skin interferes with the production of vitamin D.
Yet other physical variances exist. Some have curly hair, while others have straight. Some have thin lips, while others have thick. Some tend to be tall, while others tend to be shorter. Only these attributes don’t vary with skin tone.
At one point, scientists used mainly physical difference in skin tone as their criteria in identifying nine races: African, American Indian (Native American), Asian, Australian Aborigine, European (commonly called “White”), Indian, Melanesian, Micronesian and Polynesian.
A reason to question this biological interpretation of race comes from what we know of DNA. People from these “different races” have DNA that’s 99.9% the same, meaning only 0.1% of DNA accounts for our physical differences, including skin tone.
Therefore, it is concluded, we are one human species composed of people who look different. That’s why many question the biological concept of race. After all, we often see more physical differences within a “race” than between “races.”
That’s even before we consider multiracial people. Its estimated that 80% of African Americans have some European (White) ancestry; 50% of Mexican Americans have European or Native American ancestry; and 20% of whites have African or Native American ancestry.
A century ago, the Irish, Italians and Eastern European Jews were not considered White in the United States, but rather as a different, inferior (if unnamed) race. The belief in their inferiority helped justify their harsh treatment. Today, of course, we refer to all these people as White or European.
In the United States we have historically followed the “one-drop rule” meaning if someone had one drop of “black blood,” then they were Black. Conversely, in Brazil the term “Black” is reserved for someone with no European (White) ancestry. If we followed their practice here, about 80% of the people we call “Black” would be “White.”
So, defining race on skin tone is mostly arbitrary. In this view race has no real existence other than what and how people think of it.
It is also true, however, that things perceived as real are real in consequences.
Because people perceive race as something real, it has real consequences and leads us to treat “them” differently or, more to the point, unequally.
In the 1960s, sociologist John McKnight described “redlining” to be the discriminatory practice of fencing off areas where banks would finance mortgages as they were often Black, inner-city neighborhoods.
So, even though separating on skin tone is mostly arbitrary, if not illogical, it can have consequences.
Today, most social scientists use the term ethnicity in speaking of people of color and others with distinctive cultural heritages. In this context, that refers to their shared social, cultural and historical experiences, stemming from common national or regional backgrounds that make people different from one another.
And that’s one important concept of critical race theory.