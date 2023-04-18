His name is used in many political invectives as being everywhere doing everything. Who is this boogeyman George Soros anyway?
Soros had a net worth of $8.6 billion, as of 2021, after donating $32 billion to his Open Society Foundations. These foundations make grants to groups, with a stated aim of advancing justice, education, public health and independent media.
Soros was born in 1930 in Budapest to a prosperous, non-observant Jewish family. Hungary was then a rightist country, advocating a “nationalist Christian” policy, ruled by a small clique who heaped great adoration on the head of state.
But the country wasn’t growing fast enough to provide jobs, a situation over which the Hungarians invariably blamed Jews.
In 1936, the family changed its name from the German-Jewish Schwartz to Soros, for protection in an increasingly antisemitic Hungary.
In 1947, after surviving World War II, the family left Hungary for England, where Soros enrolled in the London School of Economics.
After obtaining a master’s degree in 1954, Soros could find only meaningless jobs, so he applied to merchant banks in London, where he was eventually hired and introduced to arbitrage. (That’s where financial instruments are simultaneously bought and sold in different markets to take advantage of differing prices for the same asset.)
Ultimately, he was hired by a New York brokerage in 1956.
During this time, Soros developed the theory of reflexivity, theorizing that market values are driven by fallible people, not by economic fundamentals. He felt that ideas and events influence each other in a reflexive manner, leading to “virtuous” or “vicious” cycles of boom and bust, in contrast to standard economics.
In 1969, Soros founded a hedge fund based on this theory and, by 2013, it earned $5.5 billion, making it history’s most successful pooled investment.
But Soros wasn’t so much a manipulator of world wealth as one who took advantage of situations. In 1992, he sold short (borrowed British pounds and sold them in hopes of buying them later at a lower price) $10 billion pounds, because of the United Kingdom’s reluctance to raise interest rates. Eventually, the UK devalued the pound and Soros profited by about $1 billion.
During the 1997 Asian financial crisis, the antisemitic prime minister of Malaysia accused Soros of orchestrating the Asian crash as part of a larger Jewish conspiracy. Nine years later, the prime minister apologized.
Other international transactions followed with other controversies.
Soros became a U.S. political actor in 2004, donating $23.6 million to groups opposed to George W. Bush. After Bush’s reelection, Soros began supporting other progressive causes. In 2012, he donated $1 million to a super PAC backing Barack Obama. He also donated to Hillary Clinton’s 2016 campaign.
Since 2016, Soros has donated more than $1 million to the campaigns of progressive criminal-justice reform proponents in local district attorney elections.
And that brings us to Donald Trump.
Trump said the Manhattan district attorney, Alvin L. Bragg, was “handpicked and funded by George Soros,” on March 30 as news of Trump’s indictment was breaking.
There is a connection between Soros and Bragg, although it’s not a direct one.
In 2021, during a heated Democratic primary, the political arm of Color of Change pledged $1 million to support Bragg.
Afterward, Soros donated $1 million to the group, one of several gifts totaling $4 million. A Soros spokesman said the financier and Bragg never met, and that no contributions were earmarked for him.
Additionally, the PAC spent only half of the promised $1 million for Bragg.
In 2021, Soros’ donation of $125 million to his PAC made him the largest donor of the 2022 midterms, although the PAC spent only $11 million of that.
Because of his Jewish identity, wealth and philanthropy, Soros has been described as “the perfect code word” for conspiracy theories that unite antisemitism.
While a link between Bragg and Soros exists, arguments that the district attorney was “bought” by Soros are misleading.
George Soros is a wealthy Democratic Party donor who shouldn’t be used as a trope.