In 1776, the United States didn’t declare independence from Great Britain, as much as we did from King George III. And for good reason. But it wasn’t joyous. Signers of the Declaration were signing their death warrants, as we had little chance to defeat the king. No one had. And if they lost, they would surely be punished with a gruesome death. Even then, they signed. Here’s more.
King George III was no wuss. He defeated armies in Europe, Africa and Asia and, arguably, was the most powerful man in the world.
So, the 56 men who signed the Declaration committed treason, punishable by death, which was not quick under the king.
A person guilty of treason was first hanged until unconscious, then cut down and revived. Then disemboweled and beheaded. Then cut into quarters. Each quarter was then boiled in oil.
Remnants of the person’s carcass were then scattered abroad (taken to the four corners of the kingdom) so the last resting place of the offender would remain forever unnamed, unhonored and unknown.
That wasn’t all. In addition to death, all the offender’s earthly goods were confiscated. And the traitor’s family could own no property, which extended to all future heirs.
In the Declaration, there is a list of 27 grievances. Here are a few of them.
Colonial assemblies were permitted to pass legislation approved by the king. However, he frequently and arbitrarily refused to approve laws.
Sometimes, the king would call for colonial assemblies to meet in distant places, to fatigue the assembly into agreement. His colonial governors also would overlook pressing matters, and the king repeatedly dissolved colonial assemblies at his whim. When assemblies were suspended, the king-appointed governors legislated by proclamation.
In 1768, Massachusetts told King George that he had no right to tax them without their consent and encouraged other colonies to do the same. When they refused to retract it, the king dissolved them, and they were not permitted to meet again for a year. When they did, the British surrounded the meeting with canons pointed at the assembly.
Many Germans, possessing popular representative government ideas, were migrating to America, so the king began discouraging German immigration. It almost ceased by 1776.
The king began appointing judges in Massachusetts and deprived colonists of jury trials by establishing courts of admiralty (tribunals). Judges and governors were on the king’s payroll, so they usually sided with Britain.
After passage of the Stamp Act, “swarms” of distributors were appointed. They, along with judges, were highly paid and granted extensive perks paid for by the king from taxes extracted from the colonies.
The Quartering Act (1774) allowed army officers to lodge their troops on private property without the consent of property owners.
The king made the British military independent of and superior to colonial civil power.
In 1774, members of the Massachusetts assembly were required to serve at the will and pleasure of the king, and almost unlimited power was granted to the king’s governor.
In 1768, two Maryland citizens were killed by a group of Royal marines who were acquitted in nonjury trials, despite overwhelming evidence against them.
The Administration of Justice Act (1774) provided that anyone indicted for capital offenses, inducement of a riot or impeding the revenue laws “in the smallest degree” may be transported to another British colony or Great Britain for trial.
The king altered the Massachusetts charter, allowing the king to appoint sheriffs. As sheriffs chose jurors, jury trials became nonexistent.
The king authorized seizure of American vessels on the high seas and forced those captured to bear arms against the colonies or to face execution.
The king hired American Indians and German soldiers to fight the colonists.
The king’s representative (Lord Dunmore), “plundered our seas, ravaged our coasts, burnt our towns, and destroyed the lives of our people.”
You know the rest of the story.
So, today, let us not overlook those 56 signers of the Declaration who risked everything to declare this day possible.
