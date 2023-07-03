Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

In 1776, the United States didn’t declare independence from Great Britain, as much as we did from King George III. And for good reason. But it wasn’t joyous. Signers of the Declaration were signing their death warrants, as we had little chance to defeat the king. No one had. And if they lost, they would surely be punished with a gruesome death. Even then, they signed. Here’s more.

King George III was no wuss. He defeated armies in Europe, Africa and Asia and, arguably, was the most powerful man in the world.

Stories you might like

Tom Crouser is a business consultant living in Mink Shoals. Reach him at tom

@crouser.com and follow

@TomCrouser on Twitter. Also connect via Facebook and LinkedIn.

Recommended for you