Lawyers don’t have the freedom to assert just anything in federal court, especially if it is not true. You would have thought they would have learned that in law school. Apparently not.
Ask Sidney Powell and the other Republican lawyers sanctioned last week in Michigan for trying to overturn the state’s election in favor of Donald Trump on nebulous grounds. The judge declared they were “trying to deceive the court and the American people.” Here are details.
Rule 11 of the Federal Rules of Civil Procedures says anything submitted in court must not be frivolous, there should be evidence to support it and it should be reasonable, based on belief. And at least one attorney of record must sign off on the submission. Seems reasonable.
As for Powell, she first burst onto the national stage in December, appearing alongside Rudy Giuliani, at a news conference where she made claims that Cuba, Venezuela, the Clinton Foundation, billionaire George Soros and antifa (a loosely defined left-wing movement) were responsible for Trump votes disappearing. Previously, Powell, prominent litigator Lin Wood and seven other attorneys had sued the state of Michigan to overturn the 2020 election in favor of Trump.
According to The Associated Press, Joe Biden won Michigan with 50.6% of the vote over then-President Trump’s 47.8 %. Powell’s lawsuit alleged that voter fraud had occurred and that voting machines flipped votes from Trump to Biden.
Powell, who was part of Trump’s legal team in late 2020 and has acted independently since, described her case as a “Kraken,” which, when released, would destroy the case for Democrat Biden having won the presidency.
The Kraken in Scandinavian folklore is a giant sea monster with tentacles like an octopus that devours its enemies. It has since become an internet meme for a sprawling, unsubstantiated set of claims purporting to outline widespread fraud in the presidential election.
Pro-Trump groups, including QAnon conspiracy theorists, amplified the idea, and it has become widely used by those supporting Trump’s failed challenge to the election results.
Once Powell’s almost 200 pages of documents were released, it became clear they consisted predominantly of conspiracy theories and unfounded allegations that had already been widely debunked. Some had been rejected previously in court, while others — such as the accusation that voting machines were rigged as part of a plot originating under former Venezuelan leader Hugo Chavez — were not backed by credible evidence.
In December, the Michigan lawsuit was dismissed by U.S. District Judge Linda Parker, an Obama appointee, who described the allegations as “an amalgamation of theories, conjecture and speculation.”
Lawyers for the city of Detroit then requested that attorneys Wood and Powell be disbarred for Rule 11 violations. According to the Detroit lawyers’ filing, Powell’s lawsuit was filed too late and did not show any violation of state laws while also making false assertions.
But this isn’t the whole of Powell’s troubles, nor those of other attorneys who have participated in similar frivolous lawsuits on Trump’s behalf.
Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers, a Democrat, has asked a federal court to sanction Powell and her co-counsel and force them to pay more than $100,000 in attorney’s fees for their lawsuit in that state, although no hearing is yet set. Attorneys in Arizona filed an ethics complaint with their state bar association against Powell, Wood and other attorneys in the case in that state, calling for an investigation that could result in fees, suspension of their law licenses or disbarment in the state.
The state bar of Georgia is investigating Wood for his post-election conduct — including his lawsuits with Powell and litigation he led separately, as well as for spreading outlandish conspiracy theories — which could potentially result in disbarment.
Powell’s attorney said they would appeal the Michigan decision as she fights disbarment procedures in her home state of Texas. And I’m sure she will. It’s time for that Kraken strategy to kick in, because it sure hasn’t worked yet.