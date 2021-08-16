Pish-posh. We’re not going to lose Medicare coverage of our diabetes drug like the pharmaceutical ads say. They just want to create opposition to Medicare being allowed to negotiate prices for us and save money. Here’s the skinny.
Last week, President Joe Biden urged Congress to allow Medicare to negotiate prices directly with pharmaceutical companies, which they can’t do now. That’s essentially the same position the Trump administration took.
Big Pharma immediately retaliated by running television ads threatening us into believing we could lose coverage of our favorite diabetes drug. Only thing is, we could do that now, but we won’t.
The Medicare Modernization Act of 2003 created Medicare Part D, offering a prescription drug plan at an additional cost from approved private companies. Each private plan is different and contains its own formulary or list of covered drugs. Not only that, but each plan’s drugs are subject to change from year to year.
So, it is possible now that our favorite drug could be dropped at the end of any year by any plan. If that happened though, we would typically change plans to one that covered it.
Big Pharma argues that our drug could be dropped if Medicare is allowed to negotiate directly with manufacturers for a volume price. Not true. Negotiations are done now, they’re just not for everyone on Medicare as a whole.
To get the 2003 act passed, one modification was made to attract enough market-oriented Republican votes, and that was the “noninterference clause.” That provision banned negotiations between Medicare as a whole and pharmaceutical companies on prices and additionally prevented the government from developing its own list of covered drugs (formulary) or pricing structure.
So, how are prices set?
Medicaid prices are set now at the lower end of a discounted price or the lowest price anyone else can negotiate. Veterans Affairs, for instance, negotiates prices with pharmaceutical companies, receives mandatory rebates and maintains a National Drug Formulary.
Most Medicare Part D prescription drug plans use a pharmacy benefit manager to specifically negotiate the plan’s retail drug prices. These benefit managers also might establish pharmacy networks, offer mail-order pharmacy services, assist with formulary (covered drug lists) development and process pharmacy claims.
Since benefit managers are responsible for millions of transactions, they have negotiation and bargaining power, and compete to offer prescriptions at lower retail prices to their members.
A pharmacy benefit manager may be independent of the Medicare Part D plan or be a subsidiary of the plan. Express Scripts and CVS Caremark which, by the way, also offer their own Medicare Part D drug plans, are examples of benefit managers.
Nonetheless, current Medicaid prescription prices are set at the lowest price anyone can negotiate. The difference between this and the Biden proposal is that Medicare could then negotiate directly with the pharmaceutical manufacturers for a price, instead of relying on what individual benefit managers could negotiate.
However, this means you shouldn’t look for a tremendous price windfall, should the Biden plan be adopted. While it’s intuitive to think that there should be some gain in lowering prices just because pharmaceutical companies are opposed to the change, prior negotiations with large existing groups, like Veterans Affairs, already have picked off many of the easy discounts manufacturers will extend.
And while it’s true that your drug could be dropped in any given year by your Part D plan, that’s not because Biden recommends that Medicare negotiate a list of drugs and prices directly with pharmaceutical companies. It’s because all Plan Ds may drop a drug now.
Why won’t you lose your diabetes drug? While the drug company could withhold the drug from the Medicare formulary, the pressure is on the drug companies to sell drugs as much as it is on Medicare to lower costs.
On the other hand, don’t look for a giant reduction in price, if Biden’s plan is adopted. Rather, look for an incremental price drop as many of the easy discounts are gone.