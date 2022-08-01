Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Kudos to Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., on the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022.

While not yet done, it’s a breakthrough, by containing the first major initiative to fight climate change in three decades.

