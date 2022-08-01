Kudos to Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., on the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022.
While not yet done, it’s a breakthrough, by containing the first major initiative to fight climate change in three decades.
That’s not all it does, but I’ll bet my sweet bippy this is the part that will be lambasted. So, for those of us not steeped in climate arguments, here are some basics about what’s what.
Everyone agrees that climate change is happening. We don’t all agree that humans cause it. So, I turned to the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, which says, “[Climate change] is clearly the result of human activities since the mid-1800s ... The rate of change since the 1950s is unprecedented. Human caused carbon dioxide is increasing 250 times faster than ... after the last Ice Age.”
NASA cited the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, a United Nations body, which said, “the influence of human activity on the warming of the climate system has evolved from theory to established fact.”
NASA also says 97% of actively publishing climate scientists agree that humans cause global warming, as does most of the world’s leading science organizations.
Why worry? After all, some say, the planet has warmed only 2 degrees Fahrenheit since the 1800s. Julia Rosen, a journalist with a doctorate in geology, wrote in The New York Times, “although 2°F seems small, this stems from ... confusion between weather and climate.”
She explained: “Weather is [what] ... we experience when we step outside, whereas climate is the long-term average of those conditions, usually calculated over a 30-year period. Or, as some say: Weather is your mood and climate is your personality.”
Rosen cited a February 2022 report by the International Panel on Climate Change, written by 270 researchers from 67 countries that said, “should global temperatures continue to rise, hundreds of millions could struggle against floods, deadly heat waves, and water scarcity.”
Mosquito-borne diseases, like dengue fever and malaria, could spread. Crop failures could become more widespread and migration could increase dislocation globally.
Currently, experts estimate that we are on pace to warm somewhere between 2 degrees and 3 degrees Celsius this century.
If we warm past 1.5 degrees Celsius, even our best efforts could falter. In some regions, livestock and outdoor workers could face more heat stress, making farming more difficult. Coral reefs buffering coastlines will decline by 70% to 90%. People exposed to severe coastal flooding could see it increase by more than one-fifth.
At 2 degrees, land burned by wildfires could rise by a third. Between 800 million and 3 billion people could face drought, including more than one-third of Southern Europe. Crop yields and fish harvests could decline.
At 3 degrees, the risk of extreme weather could increase fivefold. Flooding from sea level could rise and heavier rainstorms could cause four times more economic damage. As many as 29% of known plant and animal species could face extinction.
How about good news?
Many areas have already limited damage by spending billions on adaptations, like flood barriers and early warning systems. Over the past half-century, deaths from extreme weather have decreased by half.
And, The New York Times reported, “if the [Inflation Reduction Act] passes, it is expected to bring big benefits to West Virginia. It would make permanent a federal trust fund to support coal miners with black lung disease. It would offer new incentives for companies to build wind and solar farms in areas where coal mines or coal plants have recently closed. And it would provide generous tax credits for nascent technologies like carbon capture and storage and low-emissions hydrogen fuels, which Mr. Manchin has supported.”
Specifically, the U.N. panel says a 43% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions is needed to limit global warming to about 1.5 degrees Celsius. Mike Tony, environment and energy reporter for the Gazette-Mail, noted that The Rhodium Group, a nonpartisan research group, projected that the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 would cut net greenhouse gas emissions by 31% to 44% below 2005 levels in 2030.
Kudos to Joe Manchin.