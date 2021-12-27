Before Christmas, Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., said “no” to President Joe Biden’s Build Back Better plan and ignited a furor of condemnations, criticisms and pleadings besieging him to change his mind. Problem is, he has a point regardless of our support for one or more of some 45 major initiatives within the bill. Here’s more.
When Biden was elected, we selected 13 Republicans to replace Democrats in the House of Representatives, leaving Democrats with a narrow 222 to 213 majority and chose three Democrats to replace Republicans in the Senate, resulting in a 50-50 tie, with the tiebreaker going to the Democrat vice president.
That’s not a mandate. Yes, Democrats won bragging rights, but that was because America voted against Trump — not for Biden to overhaul America.
Nevertheless, the basic infrastructure bill passed, and the more grandiose Build Back Better Act remained as a compilation of projects.
It initially included:
- Universal and free preschool.
- Limitation on taxpayer’s child care expenses.
- Expansion of child care services.
- Improved home care assistance for elderly and disabled.
- $300 per month per child for children under age 6 and $250 monthly per child from up to age 17.
- Rebates and tax credits for families shifting to clean energy and electrification.
- Incentives to grow solar and wind supply chains.
- Grants and loans to steel, cement and aluminum industries.
- Clean energy and sustainability initiatives.
- Improved ports, cleaner transit, buses and trucks.
- Creation of a Civilian Climate Corps to conserve public lands, invest in coastal restoration, forest management and soil conservation.
- Allowing Medicare to negotiate drug prices for 10 high-cost prescription drugs per year, later up to 20.
- Imposing tax penalties on drug companies increasing prices faster than inflation.
- Capping prescription expenses for seniors at $2,000 per year; capping insulin prices at $35 month.
- Reducing Affordable Care Act premiums for 9 million.
- Extending Medicaid coverage to 4 million people.
- Extending Medicare hearing benefits.
- Enabling construction, rehabilitation and improvement of more than 1 million affordable homes and reducing price pressures for renters and homeowners while addressing capital needs of public housing, down-payment assistance and removing lead paint from hundreds of thousands of homes.
- Extending Earned Income Tax Credit to about 17 million low-wage workers.
- Increasing Pell Grant assistance by $550 for more than 5 million students and expand access to DREAMers.
- Make historic investments in historically Black colleges and universities, tribal colleges and universities, and minority-serving institutions.
- Increase the Labor Department’s spending on workforce development by 50% for each of the next 5 years.
- Promote nutrition security to support children’s health year-round.
- Expand free school meals to 8.7 million children and provide a $65 per child per month benefit to families of 29 million children for food during the summer.
- Create a Rural Partnership Program that empowers rural regions, including tribal nations and territories, by providing flexible funding for locally led projects, historic investments in maternal health and establish a community violence intervention initiative.
- Invest in small businesses and prepare the nation for future pandemics and supply-chain disruptions.
- Invest $100 billion in immigration reform, as well as enhancements to reduce backlogs, expand legal representation, and make the asylum system and border processing more efficient and humane.
The White House said the bill would be fully funded by raising taxes on the largest corporations and wealthiest Americans (over $400,000 in income). The Congressional Budget Office, however, said it would increase the deficit by $160 billion, counting revenue from enhanced tax enforcement.
Yet, as Manchin pointed out, some budget gimmicks were used. The bill didn’t consider all programs permanent. Some were cut short, like the universal pre-K and child care provisions, funded for six years, and the enhanced child tax credit, slated to end in 2025.
Republicans, on the other hand, asked to see how much it would cost if all programs were permanent. The CBO said that would increase the federal deficit by $3 trillion.
Then, Manchin said “no.” I can see why. Too broad a scope and too costly. Try again.