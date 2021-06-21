Progressive Democrats want to know, “What’s up with Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va.?” Is he confused? Obstinate? A “Democrat in Name Only (DINO)?”
I don’t know the Senator’s thoughts, objectives or plans. But I know about negotiations and the first rule is, “never reveal what you want for you will never get it.”
We start with three positions. One is what I want. Two is the minimum I will take, or my walk-away position. And third is the “ask” so I may compromise on what I want, and, hopefully, get more.
So, if I ask for what I want, then I will always get less because the opposition will always counter. Comic books, dolls and baseball cards were invented to teach us this.
Jane Mansbridge, professor at Harvard and former American Political Science Association president, led a task force that published, “Negotiating Agreement in Politics.” She said while citizens disapprove of elected representatives privately negotiating, well-intentioned “sunshine laws” diminished the ability of Congress to work together, build trust and develop expertise.
Mansbridge thinks, “In the context of negotiation, it’s not a good fix.” It forces our representatives to openly negotiate and to make public negotiating their maneuvers. That gives followers whiplash from their apparent changing positions when they agree to something less.
The second tactic is the tendency to “split the difference.” Most negotiations between two positions come down to meeting in the middle. I start at $100,000 and you at $50,000 and, most often we end up at about $75,000 — either that or no deal at all.
The third tactic, securing the “stake,” is most important. The stake is the offer or position. If I were the seller and want $5,000 for an old car and said so, then I immediately limit the maximum amount I get to $5,000, probably less. If the buyer sets their stake first, they may offer more than what I expect.
Often, we hear something like the buyer trying to set a low stake, “How much do you want for that old car?”
The seller deflects, “I dunno. How much will ya gimme?”
The buyer seeks to set the low stake, “Darned if I know, but a fellow was selling one like it in Big Chimney for $2,000.”
The seller prevents that low-price stake from “sticking.” “I know that car. It had over 200,000 miles on it and I doubt if the oil was changed in four years. This car, however, is pristine and worth at least $9,000.”
Same thing with legislation. One party asks for more than they know they will get, and the other party tries to keep that position from sticking while the opposition works to “raise the stakes.”
Setting the stakes is most of negotiation. It’s not getting the other side to admit they’re wrong. It’s where to bracket the negotiation, which is what most political yammering is about.
Democrats set the parameters of the For The People Act and included everything they could in it. Republicans reflexively said, “Hell no.”
Then both sides began arguing. Why do public arguments matter when the public doesn’t vote in the Senate? Public popularity.
In at least one study, Meirav Furth-Matzkin, a fellow at the Harvard Law School’s Program on Negotiation, and Harvard Law School professor Cass R. Sunstein, found voters more likely favored proposals when told most people supported it versus the same proposal when told most were opposed.
So, loyalists repeat talking points ad nauseam. At some point, compromise is considered, or the legislation dies. How does that happen?
Someone, like Manchin, rejects his team’s offer as he did in an op-ed column in the Gazette-Mail.
He, in effect, agreed with the other side. And then he presents a counteroffer agreeing with both sides on some elements and keeps it alive.
Democrats immediately endorsed it. Senate Republicans rejected it again.
But no doesn’t mean no. That’s negotiation.
So, what’s up with Joe Manchin? He’s doing his job.